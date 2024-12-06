Proteomics Market 2030: Expanding Horizons in Clinical Diagnostics

Proteomics Market Growth & Trends

The global proteomics market size is expected to reach USD 58.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.10% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the industry growth are a rise in the demand for personalized medicine, an expansion of the pipeline of diagnostics utilizing proteomics mass spectrometry as well as biochip platforms, and discoveries based on genomics. Moreover, owing to the importance of proteomics in drug development, numerous pharmaceutical companies have established their own proteomic divisions, which are fueling the expansion of the global industry. For instance, in September 2021, Biognosys, announced the collaboration with Evotec, to promote the use of next-generation proteomics in clinical research and drug discovery.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a significant impact on the industry, as researchers across the world are concentrating on decoding 3D structures of SARS-CoV-2 proteins. To create effective medications and biological products against COVID-19, scientists are also attempting to examine the identification techniques, structures, characterization, and interactions of these proteins. The protein structure of virus proteins and their specific locations must be understood to find a novel, efficient target treatment medication for a virus. Therefore, it will increase the demand for drug development for COVID-19 and propel industry growth. The growing need for customized medications increased R&D spending, and technological developments related to proteomics components are also driving the market.

In addition, attractive market expansion potential for proteomics is anticipated to come from improvements in mass spectrometry-based proteomics and lucrative opportunities related to biomarker identification. Thereby, propelling the market growth. The introduction of new and improved proteomics techniques by major industry participants is projected to further accelerate the growth of the industry. For instance, to provide quick data acquisition for shotgun proteomics, Bruker Corp. introduced the timsTOF Pro system for Parallel Accumulation And Serial Fragmentation (PASEF) mass spectrometry in September 2017. This system uses proprietary Trapped Ion Mobility Spectrometry (TIMS) technology.Furthermore, proteomic research advancements have accelerated the detection of protein biomarkers, protein biochips & pharmacoproteomics, and proteomics-based molecular diagnostics, which have all made significant contributions to the development of personalized medicine.

Proteomics Market Report Highlights

The reagent & consumables product segment held the largest share in 2023 due to rising research activities and the growing demand for protein separation from complicated mixtures for efficient analysis

The clinical diagnostics application segment held a larger share in 2023 due to the development of sophisticated & specialized tests for early disease detection and disease management

The spectroscopy technology segment held the maximum share in 2023 owing to the increasing usage in toxicological response profiling, basic molecular biology, biomarker identification, and pharmaceutical target screening

North America led the global industry in 2023 due to a rise in demand for personalized drugs, the existence of major players operating in the U.S. and a highly developed healthcare research framework, and substantial expenditure on R&D

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period due to factors, such as the rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing aging population, and rising proteomics adoption

Proteomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global proteomics market based on Product & services, application, technology, region:

Proteomics Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Proteomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

Proteomics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Next-generation Sequencing

Microarray Instruments

X-Ray Crystallography

Spectrometry

Chromatography

Protein Fractionation Systems

Electrophoresis

Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

Other Technologies

Proteomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



