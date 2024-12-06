Wireless Microphone Market 2030: The Role of Wireless Technology in Education

Wireless Microphone Market Growth & Trends

The global wireless microphone market size is estimated to reach USD 4.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological proliferation such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled microphones are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The evolving entertainment and media industry, mainly in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America, has fostered the demand for wireless microphone products. These products are used for applications such as television broadcasting, public speaking, podcasting, and performing arts. The preference for wireless microphones has increased among consumers as these microphones enable performers to move their hands freely, thereby increasing comfort.

The adoption of wireless microphones is anticipated to grow in the Asia Pacific region. Global sports events such as the Summer Olympics 2020 and Winter Olympics 2022 are scheduled to be organized in the region, which is presumed to propel the demand for wireless microphones. Furthermore, the increasing application of microphones in government infrastructure is expected to boost the adoption of wireless microphones in the Asia Pacific region.

The changing regulatory scenario of the wireless spectrum across regions including North America and Europe is expected to propel the market growth. It enables market participants to develop new products that comply with the new spectrum regulations. Moreover, the new products are developed to provide features such as efficient audio signal transmission and high output audio quality.

Prominent & established industry players and new entrants collaborate with each other for sharing expertise and resources. The market is highly competitive and major companies are laying emphasis on retaining their market shares. Moreover, there is a strong presence of small and local manufacturing companies in the market, mainly in countries such as China and Japan.

Wireless Microphone Market Report Highlights

The handheld segment dominated the wireless microphone market with a revenue of USD 1.52 billion in 2022. Handheld devices are used across various applications, including music events, public speaking events, and lectures, owing to their reliability and lower cost than other products.

The clip-on segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the light weight of clip-on microphones that enable portability.

The radio frequency channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 63.2% in 2022. The radio frequency channel enables a wide selection of channels that can be used depending on the application.

Corporate is the largest end-use segment, valued at USD 812.0 million in 2022. The growing need for wireless equipment for communication purposes has enabled its usage in corporate enterprises.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. The region’s growing media and sports industry is expected to propel the industry growth.

Wireless Microphone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wireless microphone market report on the basis of product, technology, end-use, and region:

Wireless Microphone Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Handheld

Clip-on

Others

Wireless Microphone Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Wi-Fi Band

Radio Frequency Channel

Single Channel

Wireless Microphone End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Corporate

Education

Hospitality

Sporting Events

Others

Wireless Microphone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



