Main Line Family Lawyer Presents at American Bar Association Family Law Section Conference

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, recently presented at the American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Fall Conference in Palm Springs, California.

The conference was held September 25-28 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. 19 CLE programs were offered on a variety of family law and ART (Assisted Reproductive Technology) topics including:

• AI in family law cases

• Divorce in the golden years

• Insurance issues in ART contracts

In addition, on the 25th, a financial program called “Mining for Gold: Financial Boot Camp with the Pros,” was held. Conference participants were able to earn up to 13 substantive credits.

Ms. Childs attended the entire conference and presented on Saturday, September 28th as part of a panel called “Beginning Anew in Later Life; Divorce in the Golden Years.” This program focused on the complexities present when working with divorcing clients near or at retirement age, including the impact of advanced age, a lengthy marriage, and existing trusts or tax planning on the division of assets and award of alimony. The panel also addressed best practices for identifying the clients’ goals for their “next chapter” and how to integrate these guiding principles into the divorce negotiation and financial planning process.

Ms. Childs is very experienced with this topic, having written a book that was published through the ABA in 2020 on the same topic, called Divorce in the Golden Years: Estate Planning, Spousal Support and Retirement Issues for Clients in Midlife and Beyond (2nd Edition).

Lindsay H. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, equitable distribution, custody and child support, alimony, spousal support, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the Main Line Philadelphia-area community. The firm’s divorce and family lawyers work diligently in pursuit of success for their clients. They are advocates of collaborative divorce, and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about the firm’s family lawyer presenting at American Bar Association Family Law Section Conference, or about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call 610-265-4441.