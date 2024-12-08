Credilio Unveils ‘Novio’: Pioneering Financial Inclusion and Credit Card Accessibility for Indians

Mumbai, India, 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Credilio, a leading innovator in financial services dedicated to improving credit card accessibility across India, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking app, ‘novio’. Designed to revolutionize the credit card landscape for over 400 million UPI active users, novio aims to bring financial inclusion and a credit card lifestyle to every Indian household.

Novio stands out with its comprehensive suite of features, crafted to simplify and enhance the credit card experience for users:

Guaranteed Card Concept: Novio introduces a guaranteed card feature, enabling users to build their credit scores effortlessly. By booking a fixed deposit online, users can instantly secure an SBM Credilio Credit Card, enjoying 1% unlimited cashback and up to 7% interest on their deposit.

Brand Store: Even for those without a credit card, novio’s Brand Store offers e-vouchers from over 20 leading brands at discounts up to 90%. Brands like Myntra, Nykaa, Yatra, BookMyShow, Zomato, MakeMyTrip, BigBasket, Ajio, and Uber are now accessible to all.

Deals Finder: This feature, available for the first time to credit card holders, identifies the best online and offline deals, helping users maximize rewards and optimize card spending.

Cards Online Marketplace: Novio features over 100 credit cards from top banks such as Axis, HDFC, IDFC, HSBC, Yes Bank, IndusInd, SBI, Citi, ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, RBL, SCB, and AU Small Finance. The app uses open API integrations with these banks to offer a seamless digital application journey.

Addressing a significant gap in the market, Aditya Gupta, CEO – Credilio, talks about the need for novio, “novio represents a pivotal solution to a persistent challenge faced by consumers across India. The credit card landscape is often marred by barriers of knowledge and accessibility, leading to missed opportunities for savings and benefits. With novio, we are addressing this gap head-on, offering a novel and rewarding way for every Indian to experience the credit card lifestyle, regardless of their financial background. It’s about empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and unlock the full potential of their credit, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and empowerment.”

An inclusive app catering to the underserved, novio offers seamless credit card applications, credit reports and unmatched access to credit card benefits, savings, and rewards, heralding a new era of empowerment in the realm of financial transactions. Additionally, novio has partnered with Experian Bureau for smooth retrieval of Credit Information Reports (CIR).

Talking about this significant milestone in the company’s journey Mr. Gupta further stated, “With the launch of novio, Credilio reaffirms its unwavering commitment to championing financial inclusion and empowerment for all. novio isn’t just an app; it’s a manifestation of our mission to dismantle barriers and provide access to a rewarding credit card lifestyle and fostering a more equitable financial landscape, where every Indian can thrive and prosper.”

