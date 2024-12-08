SmartBear Named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-named-a-leader-by-gartner%C2%AE-in-the-2024-m/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has been recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for API Management report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute in the API management market. Gartner Magic Quadrant research methodology provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers in fast-growing markets: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players, and Challengers. Defined by Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

“At SmartBear, we believe that software quality needs a revolution to empower today’s organizations to deliver world-class software with confidence,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “We believe being named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for API Management is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, ensuring our API solutions help customers thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

SmartBear is consolidating its popular developer tools into convenient hubs to streamline workflows. The SmartBear API Hub includes SwaggerHub for API design and documentation, ReadyAPI for testing, SwaggerHub Explore for exploration, PactFlow for contract testing, and Stoplight for API governance, equipping development teams to pragmatically deliver quality APIs at scale.

Earlier this year, SwaggerHub was named the winner in the 2024 DEVIES Awards for API Management and Support, and PactFlow was the winner in the Microservices and Serverless category. Hosted by DeveloperWeek, the DEVIES Awards are the largest developer technology awards worldwide.

SmartBear is actively involved in several open source communities, contributing to collaboration, innovation, and the development of its tools and technologies, and includes Spectral, Prism, Elements, Swagger, Pact, and SoapUI. The company is also driving the development of the Arazzo Specification, a new standard for describing API call sequences within the OpenAPI Initiative.

This Magic Quadrant assesses 17 API management solution vendors. View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report and learn more at:

https://smartbear.com/gartner-api-management/

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the

U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI’s transformative potential. The company’s powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

