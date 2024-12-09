RPost Introduces Armand the Armadillo, Its New Product Evangelist for Secure, Cost-Effective eSignatures

London, UK, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has announced its new product evangelist: Armand the Armadillo, a charismatic mascot tasked with promoting RPost’s secure, cost-saving solutions worldwide. “With our team almost doubling in size this year, Armand represents not just our growth, but our commitment to fun, innovative ways of reaching new markets,” said Zafar Khan, CEO of RPost. Armand will travel globally, advocating for RPost’s mission to deliver smarter ways to enhance security and compliance while saving customers substantial costs—especially in eSignature workflows through RSign.

Armand made his first appearance at a cybersecurity conference in New York City, passionately sharing RPost’s unique value. With accolades like “Hot Vendor of the Year” by Aragon Research and IDC’s ranking as a leader in eSignatures, Armand emphasizes RPost’s unparalleled approach to blending top-tier security with easy-to-use eSignature and digital transaction solutions. Representing RPost’s values, he will continue to connect with customers, championing the value of switching to RSign for significant savings and compliance benefits.

