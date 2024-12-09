Los Angeles Edges New York In Seven In Strat-O-Matic Simulation

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Tommy Edman had a series-best .435 average, hit two home runs and drove in six runs, Teoscar Hernandez plated seven and Mookie Betts had 10 hits as Los Angeles topped New York, four games to three, as Strat-O-Matic (@strat-o-matic), the market leader in sports simulation games, simulated the championship series which begins tonight.

In the decisive Game Seven, Hernandez’s single plated Betts with the go-ahead run that gave L.A. a 2-1 edge. The hosts would add another in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Will Smith, and on a bullpen day, Blake Treinen pitched two perfect innings, fanning four, as the last of eight Los Angeles pitchers in the game, for his third save of the series.

Los Angeles rallied from a 3-1 series deficit, getting five-inning starts from Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Games Five and Six to send it to the winner-take-all contest in L.A.

Betts hit .370 in the seven games with a home run and seven RBI. In the battle between probable league MVPs, New York’s Aaron Judge (.346, two home runs, three RBI) and Shohei Ohtani (.231, two HR, six RBI) were fairly even, while Giancarlo Stanton had three home runs and drove in six in the series.

Game 1 New York....... 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 6 4 Los Angeles.... 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 - 4 7 0 WP: Vesia; LP: Hill; SV: Treinen HR: Soto, Stanton Game 2 New York....... 0 3 2 1 4 1 0 0 2 - 13 15 0 Los Angeles.... 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 - 4 8 0 WP: Leiter; LP: Yamamoto HR: Wells, Chisholm, Volpe, Rizzo, T. Hernandez Game 3 Los Angeles.... 1 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 4 7 0 New York....... 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 - 5 8 0 WP: Weaver; LP: Kopech HR: Edman, Judge Game 4 Los Angeles.... 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 4 2 New York....... 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 1 - 7 7 0 WP: Gil; LP: Brasier HR: T. Hernandez, Soto Game 5 Los Angeles.... 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 5 8 0 New York....... 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 - 4 5 1 WP: Flaherty; LP: Cole; SV: Treinen HR: Ohtani 2, Wells 2, Stanton Game 6 New York....... 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 8 0 Los Angeles.... 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 - 7 11 0 WP: Yamamoto; LP: Rodon HR: Stanton, Betts, Edman Game 7 New York....... 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 0 Los Angeles.... 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 - 3 7 0 WP: Banda; LP: Schmidt; SV: Treinen HR: Judge, Smith

