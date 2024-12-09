Burkholder Announces Annual Holiday Market

Malvern, PA, United States, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — If you are looking for a fun place to get your Christmas tree and enjoy some family-friendly holiday activities in Malvern, look no further. Burkholder Brothers announces that their annual Holiday Market will be open from November 1 – December 24. This Holiday Market offers freshly cut Douglas and Fraser fir Christmas trees, wreaths, white pine garland roping, and tree stands.

New for 2024, during opening week Nov 1-Nov 8th the Holiday Market will hold a winter savings event. This will be the biggest sale of the season, where customers will get 50% off a large amount of items.

8th Annual Holiday Market Hours

• November 1st – December 24th

• Monday – Sunday: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

• November 27th: Christmas Tree Sales Begin

• November 28th, Thanksgiving: Closed

When asked what visitors like best about the Holiday Market, Mark Burkholder noted,

“Visitors like the atmosphere the most. Weekends are very festive, and we feature something different each weekend. It could be Santa, Mrs. Claus, The Grinch or even the Live Reindeer event that keeps bringing families back. Families like to hang around and enjoy the bonfires and various food vendors that come. Also, not to forget, the beautiful selection of locally PA grown Christmas trees and the Holiday Market full of unique gifts and holiday décor. We see new faces each year and have gotten to know the families that return every year. Some visitors may come in out of curiosity or to get a Christmas tree locally, and then they often come back to let the kids take pictures with Santa or enjoy the events. We feel like we provide a great community event, and it has been great to see the Burkholder family come to take part year after year.”

Visitors enjoy hot chocolate, s’mores, Santa visits and more. In addition, the Holiday Market has many items for sale in the gift shop. Ornaments, decorations, and pillows are just a few of the items available for purchase.

Fraser and Douglas fir Christmas trees from 3-14 feet tall will be available at the market beginning November 27. Local food trucks will provide special food and drink options on select days. The complete schedule of events is featured on the company website at https://www.burkholderlandscape.com/holiday/.

Last-minute changes to the schedule may be found on the Holiday Market Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/burkholderholidaymarket

About Burkholder Brothers Landscape Design Company

Burkholder Brothers has been in business for almost 30 years and provides an “all-inclusive” business for Main Line residents. The company handles all aspects of landscaping, from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes, and softscapes to installing and maintaining the various aspects of the design and landscape. For more information regarding Burkholder Landscape’s services or the company’s annual holiday market, call 610-624-8687 or visit the Burkholder website: https://www.BurkholderLandscape.com.