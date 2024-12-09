El-Monde Partners with EV Chargers USA to Bring Charger Monetization to the United States

San Francisco, CA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — El-Monde, a leading EV Charge and Py platform empowering electric vehicle (EV) charger owners to monetize their Level 2 charging stations, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with EV Chargers USA, a prominent player in the EV infrastructure industry. This collaboration marks El-Monde’s official entry into the United States market, offering American charger owners the opportunity to generate income by sharing access to their Level 2 EV chargers.

As the United States continues its rapid adoption of electric vehicles, driven by sustainability goals and a growing consumer preference for eco-friendly transportation, the demand for charging infrastructure has never been greater. El-Monde’s innovative platform, already available in various European market, addresses this need by allowing EV charger owners to list their chargers and earn revenue from other EV drivers who are seeking convenient, accessible charging options.

With the support of EV Chargers USA, El-Monde is poised to transform how EV owners in the California access charging solutions, while simultaneously helping destination charger hosts monetize their investments in Level 2 chargers. This partnership brings together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating EV adoption by making charging infrastructure more accessible, user-friendly, and profitable for individual charger owners.

El-Monde: Democratizing EV Charging Infrastructure

El-Monde’s platform is designed to make it simple for anyone who owns an EV charger—whether individuals, businesses, or property managers—to turn their charger into a revenue-generating asset. The platform is built on the principles of the sharing economy, similar to how services like Airbnb have transformed short-term housing rentals or how Uber has revolutionized transportation. With El-Monde, EV charger owners can list their Level 2 chargers, set their own pricing, and offer charging access to EV drivers in their communities or to travelers passing through.

Key Features of El-Monde:

Charger Listing Platform: El-Monde allows charger owners to easily list their chargers on a platform accessible to EV drivers looking for convenient charging stations. Listing a charger is a simple process that involves registering the charger, uploading photos, and setting availability, making the platform highly user-friendly.

Flexible Pricing: Charger owners can determine their own pricing structure, giving them the freedom to set rates based on demand, location, or time of day. This flexibility ensures that charger owners can optimize their earnings while providing competitive pricing to EV drivers.

Seamless Payments: El-Monde facilitates secure and hassle-free payments through its platform, ensuring that both charger owners and drivers can transact with ease. The payment system is designed to handle transactions automatically, allowing for swift and secure fund transfers to charger owners after each successful charging session.

Reservation of Chargers: Owners can manage their chargers’ availability and reservation on the platform, allowing for control over when their stations can be used by others.

Comprehensive Analytics: El-Monde provides charger owners with detailed insights into their chargers’ usage, revenue, and performance, allowing them to optimize their charging services and identify trends in customer demand.

Community Engagement: The platform fosters a sense of community by connecting charger owners with EV drivers who are committed to sustainable transportation. By hosting a charger, owners contribute to the broader adoption of electric vehicles and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Environmentally Conscious: Beyond the financial benefits, El-Monde empowers charger owners to be part of the solution in the fight against climate change. By offering more accessible charging stations, they help increase the appeal and practicality of EVs, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions.

Driver Services: El-Monde offers drivers premium services like discovery of Hotels and Vacation Rentals with EV Chargers for drivers to conveniently charge when on vacation at the destination near them without needing to disrupt their schedules for public charging.

A Growing Need for Charging Infrastructure in the United States

The U.S. electric vehicle market is growing exponentially, with more than 2 million EVs already on the road and millions more expected as automakers transition away from internal combustion engines. This growth, while encouraging, brings with it a critical need for charging infrastructure to support the rising number of electric vehicles. While public charging networks have expanded in recent years, many regions still lack sufficient charging options, particularly for Level 2 chargers, which are ideal for home and destination charging.

EV Chargers USA has been a key player in addressing this infrastructure gap, supplying high-quality Level 2 chargers to residential and commercial customers across Orange County and other high EV adoption districts of California. Their expertise in EV charging hardware offering easy Selector Tools combined with El-Monde’s software platform, will ensure a seamless experience for American charger owners looking to monetize their charging stations.

How the Partnership with EV Chargers USA Will Benefit Charger Owners

Through this partnership, El-Monde will leverage EV Chargers USA’s extensive network and customer base to offer their platform to a broader audience of U.S. charger owners. Together, they will:

Expand Monetization Opportunities: EV Chargers USA customers, who already own Level 2 chargers, will now be able to list their chargers on El-Monde’s platform, transforming what was once just a personal or business utility into a potential revenue stream.

Offer Turnkey Solutions: Customers looking to install new chargers can now purchase EV Chargers USA’s products and instantly integrate them with El-Monde’s platform, creating a turnkey solution for charger ownership and monetization. This reduces the complexity for new charger owners, offering a seamless path to start earning income from their investment.

Improve Charging Accessibility and Utilization: Many Level 2 chargers are currently underutilized, located in private residences, offices, or other low-traffic areas. By enabling these chargers to be listed on El-Monde, the partnership will make more charging options available to EV drivers, particularly in underserved regions or during peak demand times.

Support for Businesses and Property Managers: Commercial properties, apartment complexes, hotels, and retail locations that offer EV charging stations can now monetize their chargers while attracting a green-conscious clientele. This adds an additional revenue stream while providing an important amenity for guests, tenants, or customers.

Enhanced Visibility and Marketing: Through El-Monde’s platform, charger owners will benefit from increased visibility and marketing to a dedicated community of EV drivers. The app and website offer intuitive search functionality, allowing drivers to quickly find nearby chargers based on their current location, and filter by pricing, availability, and charger type.

U.S. Market Launch: What to Expect

El-Monde’s launch in the U.S. marks a major milestone in its mission to democratize access to EV charging infrastructure. As part of this launch, El-Monde will focus on key metropolitan areas where EV adoption is highest, such as California, New York, Texas, and Florida. However, the platform will also target underserved regions where public charging networks are sparse, offering a critical solution for EV drivers in need of accessible charging.

Seamless Integration and Support for Charger Owners

El-Monde and EV Chargers USA have worked together to ensure that integrating EV Chargers USA’s products with the El-Monde platform is as seamless as possible. Charger owners simply need to register their charger, which can be done through El-Monde’s intuitive onboarding process, and they will immediately be ready to start earning from their station.

Charger owners will also benefit from dedicated customer support and access to online resources that can guide them through the process of setting up and managing their listings. The platform offers a comprehensive FAQ section, video tutorials, and live customer support, ensuring that charger owners have all the tools they need to maximize their earnings potential.

Looking Ahead: Scaling for Future Growth

As EV adoption continues to grow, El-Monde and EV Chargers USA are committed to scaling their partnership to meet the increasing demand for charging infrastructure. The companies plan to expand their services to additional regions in the U.S. and explore new opportunities to enhance the EV charging experience for both owners and drivers.

In the future, El-Monde aims to integrate additional features, such as dynamic pricing based on demand, automated load management, and further integration with renewable energy sources like solar power, allowing charger owners to maximize their earnings while supporting a more sustainable energy ecosystem.

For more information, visit:

https://evchargersusa.com/

https://el-monde.com