Voices for Humanity Accelerates the Learning Curve to Literacy with Karin Verheijen

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring educator Karin Verheijen.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

The literacy rate among students in the Netherlands has been steadily declining over the past two decades. Once among the top performers in Europe, today there are 2.5 million semiliterate Dutch citizens, placing the nation among the lowest on the continent. Karin Verheijen, a passionately dedicated educator, is uplifting students across the country with a breakthrough technology for learning.

ABOUT KARIN VERHEIJEN

Born and raised on a small farm in the south of Holland, Karin Verheijen’s education consisted of memorizing for the test, not actually learning what she was studying. Nonetheless, she was able to fulfill her ambition to help others by becoming a practicing nurse. After her daughters began using the tools of Study Technology, a precise system of learning developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, she witnessed their study abilities dramatically improve. Karin knew that with Study Technology she could make a significant impact in reversing the declining literacy rate of Dutch students. She began by tutoring students in her apartment, but soon expanded into larger quarters to keep up with the surging demand. Today, she runs tutoring centers throughout the country, all using Study Technology. With over 2,600 students helped, today Karin’s centers rank in the top one percent of all tutoring centers in the Netherlands.

Karin Verheijen is the Founder and Operational Director of Karin Bijles Centrum.

