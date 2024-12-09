Native Capital Hosts Bitcoin Impact during Week of Singapore Fintech Festival at the Fullerton Hotel on Nov 10

Bitcoin Impact: Join industry leaders at the forefront of Web3, AI, and Digital Assets

Singapore, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Early investment fund Native Capital is thrilled to announce the next Bitcoin Impact, an exclusive gathering set to ignite discourse around Web3, artificial intelligence, and digital assets on November 10th at the Fullerton Hotel Singapore.



Part of the official Singapore Fintech Festival side-event, Bitcoin Impact’s “Impact on Web3: AI & Digital Assets” offers tech and crypto enthusiasts key insights, networking opportunities, and a showcase of web3 digital innovations. Highlights include an exclusive unveiling of NFTs within the private collection of Native Capital, featuring global icons such as Lionel Messi, Johnny Depp, President Donald Trump, Manny Pacquiao, Anthony Hopkins, Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bündchen and many more, showcasing Web3’s ability to bridge the gap between fans and their idols. The artistic and cultural significance of NFTs also underscores a burgeoning investment opportunity within the digital asset landscape.



Unraveling the Future of Technology and Investment

Join an elite cadre of global experts, visionary investors, and groundbreaking tech innovators as they converge to explore the dynamic landscape of Web3. Through captivating keynote speeches and strategic networking sessions, participants delve into emerging trends and transformative web3 opportunities.

Bitcoin Impact is set to be an evening rich with forward-looking conversations, high-value connections, and firsthand insights into the innovations shaping the future of Web3, AI, and digital assets, a quality event for those committed to navigating the frontier of decentralized technology and investment.

Key Event Information:

Date: November 10, 2024

Bitcoin Impact Event: Impact on Web3: AI & Digital Assets

Location: Fullerton Hotel Ballroom, 1 Fullerton Square, Marina Bay, 049178 Singapore

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-on-web3-ai-digital-assets-tickets-1064176714199

Use the promo code YPRS30 to receive a 30% discount off your ticket.

Agenda:

4:00 PM – Guest Arrival

Kick off the evening with a warm welcome, featuring a selection of LeKOOL Champagne, a rare delicacy from Dizy, created by Champagne Estate Paul Berthelot in a tribute to Kool & the Gang.

5:00 PM – “Future of Investment, AI, and Digital Assets in Web3”

Speaker: Mr. Eddy Travia, Coinsilium

Mr Travia discusses the transformative potential of AI and digital assets, setting the stage for investment strategies in the burgeoning Web3 environment.

5:15 PM – “AI-Driven Trading in Web3: Opportunities, Risks and the Future”

Presented by the AlphaGrow Team

The AlphaGrow team showcases the advantages of AI-driven trading in Web3, exploring its transformative power over traditional trading paradigms.

6:00 PM – “Strategic Web3 Portfolio Engineering: Multi-Tier Framework for Risk-Adjusted Returns”

Speaker: Mr. Aaron Ting, Co-founder ICP HUB Singapore

A sharing of the best practices for constructing a secure and resilient portfolio amidst the evolving Web3 landscape.

6:45 PM – Native Capital’s Exclusive NFT Collection Showcase

Presented by Mr. Eric Alexandre, Native Capital

An exclusive unveiling of NFTs featuring global icons, demonstrating how Web3 is opening up new avenues for fans to interact with their icons—creating deeper connections in the digital age and an investor marketplace where rarity, ownership, and personal connection converge.

7:00 PM – Networking & Buffet Dinner

Engage with industry peers while savoring an exquisite buffet, complemented by a curated selection of Roman-method fine wines.

Gaming Session (throughout dinner): WGPX Racing Simulator

Put your skills to the test in the WGPX Racing Simulator, as attendees are invited to virtually race a McLaren P1 on the illustrious Las Vegas circuit.



This event is proudly supported by esteemed industry partners, including leading decentralized blockchain network ICP, Web3 supercar racing game WGPX, award-winning Web3 PR agency yourPRstrategist (YPRS), premiere crypto community Club Satoshi, Asia’s leading blockchain & crypto media aggregator Asia Token Fund and AI algorithmic trading firm AlphaGrow.

About Native Capital

Native Capital is a venture-building firm dedicated to catalyzing the growth of early-stage blockchain startups. With a keen focus on nurturing innovation and fostering entrepreneurship within the blockchain space, Native Capital identifies promising projects and provides them with the necessary resources, mentorship, and funding to go to market.

About ICP

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) employs cutting-edge technology to deliver near-native performance and scalability for smart contracts while ensuring decentralized security.

About WGPX

WGPX (Web3 GP) launched in 2024 as a supercar sim racing game that leverages Play-to-Earn GameFi technology. Sim Racers earn $WGPX inscriptions representing in-game assets as rewards for completing in-game achievements.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@yourPRstrategist.com