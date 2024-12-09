Lighting the Way Forward at “The Cradle of Humankind” in Destination: Scientology, Johannesburg

Los Angeles, California, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Johannesburg, South Africa.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, JOHANNESBURG

South Africa’s remarkable and inspiring struggle for freedom is the backdrop of a flourishing Johannesburg today. Imbued with the indomitable spirit of “Ubuntu”—the Zulu word for “humanity”—once dismal, gray industrial zones have been transformed with the introduction of hip new art galleries, colorful murals, theaters and museums. At the center of this vibrant cultural reawakening stands the Church of Scientology Johannesburg.

This episode explores the history of the city, including its singular distinction as “The Cradle of Humankind”—the place where humanity started. The episode further touches on Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s history in South Africa and his efforts to bring to the people of this nation not only universal suffrage, but spiritual freedom as well. It was during the period he lived in Johannesburg that he predicted that, “From Southern Africa will spring the next great civilization on this planet.”

Viewers will also learn how the Church of Scientology is part of the rich, cultural tapestry of South Africans working together to improve the Rainbow Nation. As one Church staff member sums up the spirit and goal of the Johannesburg Church: “To change each and every being to become better in life.”

Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.