AT THE 2024 JEWELLERY & WATCH SHOW ABU DHABI, EBDA’A AWARDS OPENS THE DOOR FOR EMERGING DESIGNERS TO PARTICIPATE IN ITS 12TH EDITION

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — The organizing committee of the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi announced that young designers can register for the 2024 edition of the EBDA’A Awards, which is celebrating its 12th anniversary this year. The EBDA’A Awards continue to offer a unique opportunity for rising jewellery design talents to develop their skills, gain valuable industry experience, and take significant steps toward becoming professional designers.

This year’s Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, taking place from November 13th to 17th November 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition and Convention Centre (ADNEC), will see participation from over 120 local and international brands from 20 countries showcasing their innovative designs and collections.

Founded by Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi, in collaboration with the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, the International Gemological Institute, The New Jeweller and the Ministry of Community Development, the EBDA’A Awards stand as a prominent platform for aspiring designers. This talent accelerator initiative provides an interactive environment where participants can showcase their creations and receive guidance from industry professionals. The award helps nurture their passion and refine it into a career through direct mentorship and industry exposure.

The 2024 edition of the EBDA’A Awards will include four design categories: Pearls, Emirati Identity, Arabic Calligraphy-inspired Designs, and People of Determination. A new award category for the Most Active Educational Institute will be introduced this year, further celebrating organisations that foster and promote jewellery design talent.

The judging panel for this year includes Azza Al Qubaisi, founder of the EBDA’A Awards and renowned jewellery designer and sculptor; Maha Al Sibai, a well-known jewellery designer; Sheikha Alserkal and Noura Alserkal, both acclaimed designers who have made significant contributions to the industry. Additionally, Saadiah Sulaiman, a past EBDA’A Award recipient, will be the guest judge for this year, bringing her expertise and experience to the table after years of personal growth and development in the jewellery design field. A special Special guest juror joining in 2024 is Salam Swaid, a statement-jewellery designer residing in the UAE. Swaid, who was awarded second place in the 2013 EBDA’A Emirati Jewelry Designer Award, and will provide valuable insights as a new member of the jury.

The 2024 EBDA’A Awards agenda will feature a variety of exciting workshops and special activities, including an exclusive cuttlefish silver casting workshop by Azza Al Qubaisi, offering participants a hands-on experience in traditional jewellery-making techniques. Azza will also showcase her artwork, the largest “Burqa” Interactive Public Artwork. Additionally, Salam Swaid will lead an exclusive jewellery design workshop, sharing her expertise as the winner of the 2013 EBDA’A Emirati Jewelry Designer Award. A special panel will be hosted by The Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers called “Beyond the Design,” featuring prominent names in the industry such as Ali Al Ali (2021 and 2022 EBDA’A Award winner), Maha Al Sibai, Vinita Michael, Nosheen Bakhsh, and Tamara Alshamari.

Winners of the 2024 EBDA’A Awards will be announced during the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi, where they will receive a commemorative award designed by Azza Al Qubaisi herself, along with a certificate of recognition and appreciation.

Expressing her pride ahead of this year’s edition, Azza Al Qubaisi commented:

“This year’s edition of the EBDA’A Awards is a special milestone as we celebrate 12 years of nurturing emerging jewellery designers. The EBDA’A Awards has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of countless talented individuals, providing them with the opportunity to turn their passion into a profession. I am thrilled to witness how Abu Dhabi has grown as a hub for artistic innovation, and I look forward to seeing the incredible pieces that this year’s participants will bring to life.”

Visitors can register online for free access to The Jewellery and Watch Show 2024. Those wishing to participate in the Ebdaa Award can get more information by visiting the website: https://bit.ly/4fPjPVh.