Under the Turban, a Chronicle of One Family’s Global Quest to Understand What It Means to Be a Sikh, Airs on Documentary Showcase

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Scientology Network’s DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the award-winning documentary Under the Turban on November 22, 2024.

DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Under the Turban follows a young Sikh family as they travel the globe, meeting diverse communities of Sikhs from vastly different cultures to understand not only their history, but also what it means to be a Sikh in the modern world.

Directed by Satinder Garcha and co-directed by Meghan Shea and Mike Rogers, Under the Turban began with a simple question posed by Satinder’s nine-year-old daughter: “Papa, what does it mean to be a Sikh?” In answer, Satinder and his family embarked on what ultimately turned into a five-year mission to find out. The feature-length documentary follows the family as they travel the world, encountering Sikhs from every walk of life—from religious leaders and historians to ultrahip fashionistas and members of a Sikh motorcycle club—all to better understand their place in the modern world.

ABOUT SATINDER GARCHA

Satinder Garcha, originally from India, is the filmmaker behind the award-winning film Under the Turban. A University of Texas at Austin alumnus, Satinder first made his mark as a dot-com pioneer, later gaining renown as a luxury real estate developer and boutique hotelier. His diverse achievements include winning the prestigious Singapore Institute of Architects Award and being named council member for the School of Design and Environment at the National University of Singapore.

Under the Turban world premiered at the United Nations Association Film Festival and went on to receive meaningful recognition and acclaim.

ABOUT MEGHAN SHEA

Meghan Shea is an award-winning director and producer. She received a Master’s in Fine Arts from The George Washington University. Shea’s work has been screened at the World Health Organization, Tribeca Film Festival and the United Nations General Assembly. Her client portfolio includes BBC StoryWorks, SONY Music, Condé Nast and more.

In an interview with Scientology Network for DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Meghan conveyed her message behind the film:

“Through film, and hopefully through Under the Turban, we can share a sense of information and tolerance. And so I hope in some small way that contributes to greater understanding and greater empathy in the world and overall making the world a better place.”

ABOUT MIKE ROGERS

Mike Rogers has broad international experience working as a director and cinematographer with numerous production companies, including National Geographic Television, Discovery Networks, Dog Eat Dog Films, TLC, Beach House Pictures and the Smithsonian Network.

During his interview with DOCUMENTARY SHOWCASE, Mike imparted his hope for the film:

“There’s just such an openness and warmth to the people that we were able to document in this film. I really hope that comes through to viewers.”