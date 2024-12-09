Fingerprint Cards Signs Global Distribution Agreement With Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada and Gothenburg, Sweden, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, and Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a global distribution agreement which will see Future Electronics delivering Fingerprints’ biometric solutions across Future Electronics’ network in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Future Electronics and Fingerprints have collaborated in Europe for the past 5 years, delivering Fingerprints’ fingerprint sensor solutions to smart home integrators. With 159 Future Electronics locations across 44 countries, this extended partnership allows Future Electronics to bring Fingerprint’s industry-leading biometric technologies into new markets.

Fingerprints is already the largest sensor supplier to door lock makers globally. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to extend Fingerprints’ dominance and success in this sector, while also exploring new opportunities in other verticals where biometric security enhances protection and provides seamless convenience.

Fingerprints recently launched their all-in-one FPC AllKey biometric system, streamlining the integration and accelerating time-to-market for biometric-enabled products. With today’s announcement, Future Electronics can now offer this plug-and-play standardized biometric solution to a broader range of clients. FPC AllKey comes with a development kit (available now) and includes all the necessary documentation to ensure seamless and cost effective integration for Future Electronics’ customers.

“We are delighted to sign this distribution agreement with Future Electronics, enabling us to offer our solutions to more customers worldwide. I firmly believe that collaborating with channel partners is essential to deliver greater value to customers while allowing both Companies to grow their market share across verticals in a commercially viable, and profitable, manner. With Future Electronics being a global leader and innovator in the distribution of electronic components, today’s announcement highlights our strong commitment to growing our channel presence.” said Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprint Cards.

Matthew Rotholz, Future Electronics’ Corporate Vice-President of Analog, Power and Future Connectivity Solutions had this to add:

“Fingerprints’ highly unique technology offering in biometric sensing represents a great opportunity for Future Electronics. Our customers in the industrial, medical and security sectors are constantly looking for innovative ways to differentiate their products. We believe that the Fingerprints offering, matched with our engineering capabilities and supplier line card, is an excellent way to help our customers achieve this.”

About Fingerprints:

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

