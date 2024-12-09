Protect Your Family’s Smiles with Cigna Dental Insurance at Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

San Antonio, TX, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists is pleased to announce that they now accept Cigna Dental Insurance, making it easier than ever for families in San Antonio to protect their smiles with high-quality, affordable dental care. This new partnership allows patients to access a wide range of dental services with the financial support and convenience provided by Cigna, ensuring that every member of the family can maintain optimal oral health.

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists understands the importance of comprehensive dental coverage for families, and by accepting Cigna Dental Insurance, they are committed to making dental care more accessible to the community. Whether it’s routine check-ups, orthodontic treatments, or emergency dental care, patients can now enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing their dental expenses are covered by a trusted insurance provider.

“Our goal is to provide top-tier dental care to every family, regardless of financial constraints,” said Dr. Cele Oliver, a leading orthodontist at the clinic. “By accepting Cigna Dental Insurance, we can now offer our services to more families, ensuring that everyone can have access to the care they need to keep their smiles healthy and bright.”

The inclusion of Cigna Dental Insurance at Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists enhances the overall patient experience by reducing out-of-pocket costs and simplifying the payment process. The clinic’s skilled team is dedicated to providing personalized care, and with the added benefit of Cigna coverage, patients can feel confident that they are receiving the best possible treatment without financial stress.

“Families shouldn’t have to choose between quality dental care and affordability,” said Dr. Andrea Frere, a prominent pediatric dentist at Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists. “We are excited to offer this option to our patients, allowing them to receive the comprehensive dental care they deserve, all while keeping costs manageable through Cigna’s extensive coverage.”

About Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists is a full-service clinic dedicated to addressing the dental and orthodontic needs of children and families in San Antonio. Led by Dr. Cele Oliver and Dr. Andrea Frere, the clinic offers a wide array of services, including braces, Invisalign, pediatric dentistry, and preventive care. With a focus on creating a welcoming and stress-free environment, the team is committed to promoting lifelong oral health for every patient.

Parents interested in learning more about Cigna Dental Insurance coverage or scheduling an appointment, visit our website https://bexarsmiles.com/.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Bexar Orthodontists and Pediatric Dentists

Address: 12314 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78253, United States