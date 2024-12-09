RGIS strengthens its position within Europe with the acquisition of Orridge

Baltimore, Maryland, 2024-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — RGIS Inventory Specialists Ltd is the market leader in outsourced stocktaking and inventory services with a global presence in 56 countries and with over 220 office locations.

Asaf Cohen, Global Chief Executive Officer of RGIS

“I am pleased to share with you the acquisition of Orridge within the UK, Germany and Belgium on the 4th November 2024, we welcome our new colleagues to the wider RGIS business. Founded in 1846, Orridge is one of the oldest and most established Stocktaking companies in Europe and has built a strong reputation for delivering outsourced stocktaking solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients within the UK and Europe. In combining Orridge’s experience and expertise with RGIS’s state-of-the-art technology and class leading inventory processes, we are confident that we can offer unparalleled value to our current and future customers. As RGIS continues to grow its business internationally, and at pace, this further demonstrates our strategic commitment to acquisitions that complement the company’s goals towards our overall geographical expansion.”

The RGIS Board of Directors is confident that this acquisition will create value for the company and enhance the overall service proposition for the company within key European markets.



www.rgis.com

About

For over 65 years, RGIS has been a market leader, developing proprietary technology and strong industry leadership, providing best-in-class retail Stocktaking & Inventory Services, and delivering service excellence to its customers. RGIS takes clients beyond the count with integrated inventory services that include store surveys, space management, store remodels and resets, supply chain solutions and asset optimization. With proven successes in all aspects of retail, healthcare and manufacturing inventory, it is no surprise that more organisations, in more places, trust RGIS to provide the information and insight they need to fully understand their assets and make better business decisions.

Media Contact

Storey Neil

Phone : –

nstorey@rgis.com