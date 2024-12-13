Connective Tissue Disease Market Forecast Indicates Strong Growth in Emerging Markets

The global connective tissue disease market size was estimated at USD 24.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of these diseases, advancements in diagnostic techniques & treatment approaches, and growing demand for effective treatments. The rising incidence of autoimmune and rheumatic disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and scleroderma, is a significant driver for the growth of the connective tissue disease (CTD) market. According to the Lupus Foundation of America,about 1.5 million Americans and more than five million people globally are affected by some type of lupus.

Moreover, the aging population worldwide is another significant driver for the growth of the market. As individuals age, they are more prone to developing autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma, both of which fall under the category of connective tissue disease. This demographic trend fuels the demand for innovative therapies and personalized medicine approaches tailored to address the specific needs of elderly patients with connective tissue diseases. Pharmaceutical companies invest in research and development activities to introduce novel treatments targeting these conditions.

Furthermore, technological advancements in precision medicine and biomarker discovery are revolutionizing the diagnosis and treatment landscape for connective tissue diseases. The emergence of targeted therapies that aim to modulate specific pathways involved in autoimmune responses is propelling market growth. For instance, biologics such as monoclonal antibodies are being developed to target key molecules implicated in CTD pathogenesis, offering patients more effective and safer treatment options. These innovations are reshaping the market by providing personalized solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Regional Insights

North America connective tissue disease market accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.39% share in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing emphasis on the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region, high prevalence of target disease, and increased focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies. Patients are increasingly seeking treatments tailored to their specific genetic profile and disease subtype, which has led to the development of companion diagnostics that help match patients with the most effective therapies.

Key Connective Tissue Disease Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer and others. These companies focus on biologics and biosimilars, expanding product indications, investing in R&D, and driving operational efficiency to support financial growth and shareholder returns. Their scale, expertise, and diversified portfolios position them as connective tissue disease market leaders.

The following are the leading companies in the connective tissue disease market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Lilly

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UCB S.A.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, RemeGen Co., Ltd. recently announced that the U.S. FDA granted Telitacicept Fast Track Designation for treating Primary Sjögren’s Syndrome. This designation is a significant milestone in the drug development process, as it expedites the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

In May 2024, the FDA approved the use of subcutaneous belimumab for treating pediatric patients aged 5 years and older with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).This approval marks a significant advancement in managing SLE, a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect various organs and tissues in the body

In July 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH received U.S. FDA approval for its Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm), interchangeable biosimilar to HUMIRA, for treating various chronic inflammatory diseases, including RA in the U.S.

