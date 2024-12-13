Cruciate Ligament Repair Procedures Market Growth Driven by Rising Sports Injuries

The global cruciate ligament repair procedures market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a notable CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing incidence of ACL injuries drives the demand for cruciate ligament correction surgeries. Aperion Biologics’ reveals that approximately 2.6 million anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries are reported annually, with around 800,000 ACL repair surgeries performed globally. Moreover, the growing participation of younger individuals in sports activities and the continued involvement of players with a history of ACL injuries are among the factors expected to fuel the demand for ACL reconstruction procedures.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on sports medicine and sports surgery. However, experts in arthroplasty and sports medicine used discontinuing unnecessary procedures during the pandemic as an opportunity to develop innovative methods for patient care and treatment options, as the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine reported in November 2021. Despite these advancements, there is a concern that the increase in the waiting list for cruciate ligament repair procedures could widen the access gap and affect the market’s growth rate in the coming years.

Furthermore, advances in technology have a significant impact on the field of cruciate ligament repair. This includes the development of minimally invasive surgical techniques, advanced imaging modalities for accurate diagnosis and preoperative planning, and innovative implant materials and devices. Technological developments improve the success rates of surgeries, shorten recovery times, and enhance patient satisfaction, driving the demand for cruciate ligament repair procedures. For instance, in March 2023, Arthrex, a US-based medical device company, designed the ACL TightRope surgical implant system to address orthopedic injuries, particularly ACL, in pediatric and young adolescent patients. Similarly, in September 2020, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies division, introduced a new and user-friendly staple line reinforcement. This innovative device is designed for thoracic, bariatric, and general surgery procedures.

In terms of procedure, the ACL segment held the largest share of 90.4% in 2022 due to the increasing incidence of ACL injuries as a result of sports and physical activities, the growing aging population, advancements in surgical techniques, and rising awareness about the importance of early intervention for knee injuries

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 47.0% in 2022. Several factors contribute to the dominance of hospitals in this market. These facilities offer all-encompassing healthcare services, equipped with state-of-the-art operating rooms, advanced imaging technologies, and fully equipped rehabilitation centers. This ensures precise diagnoses, accurate surgical procedures, and effective postoperative care

North America led the global market for cruciate ligament repair with the largest revenue share of 27.1% in 2022. The region experiences a relatively high incidence of ACL injuries, primarily attributed to active sports participation and recreational activities. Also, the presence of robust healthcare insurance systems in North America ensures broader access to ACL treatment options, encouraging patients to seek medical intervention for ACL injuries

The key players in the market focus on product development and offering orthopedic devices at competitive prices, especially in developing economies. New key developments, such as partnerships, product approvals, acquisitions, and product launches, can positively impact the market in the coming years. For instance, in October 2022, Oregon Health & Science University Health introduced the Bridge-Enhanced ACL Restoration (BEAR) implant for the treatment of torn ACL injuries, a common athletic injury. Similarly, in December 2020, Arthrex, a prominent company specializing in minimally invasive orthopedic technology, recently introduced the SwiveLock ACL Repair Kit. It received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), specifically for the SwiveLock anchor used in ACL repair procedures.

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith+Nephew

Arthrex, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Braun SE

Wright Medical Group N.V.

