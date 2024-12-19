Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Market Challenges: Addressing Safety and Efficacy Concerns

The global intranasal drug and vaccine delivery market size is estimated to reach USD 103.33 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing preference for nasal products over parenteral and oral formulations for instant relief is one of the major factors driving the market.

Increasing demand and advancements in technology are some of the major market drivers. Rising investment in research and development has escalated the clinical trial programs indicated for the treatment of various conditions. In March 2020, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. provided the Phase 2 trial update for intranasal betahistine (AM-125) for the treatment of acute peripheral vertigo.

Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders augments the demand for intranasal drug and vaccine devices as they are commonly prescribed by medical professionals owing to the easy self-administration technique. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 1 in 13 people have asthma, with more than 25 million Americans living with asthma. CDC also stated that asthma accounted for an estimated 14.2 million hospital visits, 439,000 hospital discharges, and 1.8 million emergency department visits annually.

Liquid delivery devices dominated the market in 2019 on account of their availability in various formulations, including aqueous solutions, emulsions, and suspensions. The unit-does segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth due to increasing approvals for the treatment of various disorders. Moreover, majority of the vaccine formulations under development are unit-dose formulations as single intranasal vaccine dose is commonly recommended by medical professionals.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increasing product development protocols, economic growth, and increase in the number of local market players involved in the development of novel drug delivery systems.

Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Market Report Highlights

Liquid delivery devices dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.7% in 2024. These devices, including metered spray pumps, circumvent first-pass metabolism, enhancing bioavailability and accelerating therapeutic effects.

Multi-dose systems led the market with a revenue share of 64.1% in 2024. Multi-dose systems provide improved tolerance and convenience, enabling patients to self-administer medications with fewer refills

Respiratory disorders held the largest market share of 41.1% in 2024, owing to the efficacy of intranasal delivery for conditions such as asthma, COPD, and allergic rhinitis.

Retail pharmacies dominated the market and accounted for a share of 45.1% in 2024, fueled by rising patient awareness and a growing trend towards self-administration of medications.

Key Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Company Insights

Some key companies operating in the market include GSK plc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; AptarGroup, Inc.; UCB S.A.; among others. Key players are prioritizing product innovation and forming strategic partnerships. Companies are expanding their portfolios through collaborations while advancing delivery technologies, especially in the area of vaccines. For instance, in July 2024, GSK and Flagship Pioneering partnered to develop novel medicines and vaccines, funding up to USD 150 million to explore promising concepts in respiratory and immunology through Flagship’s bioplatform ecosystem.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd specializes in developing and commercializing innovative respiratory therapies, such as intranasal delivery systems. Their portfolio features dual-action inhalers and respiratory medications targeting asthma and COPD, enhancing patient outcomes through advanced drug formulation and delivery technologies.

Bespak Limited specializes in nasal drug delivery devices, providing solutions for liquid and powder formulations. They produce multi-dose nasal sprays, unit dose devices, and soft mist technologies, collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to create innovative systems for vaccines and biologics.

List of Key Players of Intranasal Drug And Vaccine Delivery Market

