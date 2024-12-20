Content Delivery Network Market 2030: Addressing Security Concerns in Digital Content Management

Content Delivery Network Market Growth & Trends

The global content delivery network market size is expected to reach USD 66.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) & artificial intelligence (AI), increasing accessibility & affordability of mobile & broadband networks, reducing costs, and increasing demand for affordable smartphones and data plans are giving the opportunities to market players to launch advanced content delivery network (CDN) solutions, thereby supporting market growth.

The market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period in line with the continued rollout of high-speed data networks and the subsequent rise in the volumes of data being exchanged on the internet. With companies expanding their operations globally, the need to deliver content swiftly and reliably to users across different regions is becoming imperative. CDNs enable businesses to reach geographically dispersed audiences by caching content closer to end-users, thereby reducing latency and improving the overall quality of service. The evolving cyber threat landscape is also prompting organizations to opt for CDN solutions to ensure robust protection against Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, web application vulnerabilities, and data breaches.

Advances in edge computing are equally emphasizing the significance of CDNs in supporting low-latency, high-throughput applications, and services by processing data closer to end-users. Another factor driving the adoption of CDN solutions is the growing mobile internet usage, with CDNs playing a pivotal role in optimizing content delivery for mobile devices, enhancing user experience, and conserving bandwidth. As edge computing, 5G, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other latest technologies, continue to advance, the CDN market is poised for sustained growth, driving enhanced content delivery capabilities and enabling businesses to effectively meet the evolving demands of the digital era.

Content Delivery Network Market Report Highlights

The video CDN segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2030. The sustained rise in online video consumption is a key driver for the growing demand for CDNs in video delivery.

The web performance optimization segment is expected to register a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period. CDNs enhance website speed and reliability by strategically caching content across distributed servers, reducing latency, and accelerating content delivery to end users. Moreover, as mobile browsing continues to surge, CDNs facilitate seamless access to web content by efficiently serving optimized versions tailored to diverse devices and network conditions.

The traditional commercial CDN segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 16.6% from 2024 to 2030. The rise in data consumption worldwide is prompting CDN providers to introduce solutions for useful content and optimize network delivery

The dynamic CDN segment is anticipated to show a high growth rate from 2024 to 2030. The CDN solution & content providers and media broadcasters are playing a vital role in empowering their customer base and revenue by considering network and delivery optimization, for the market’s growth

Increasing volumes of online content due to extensive usage of various social media platforms necessitate peer-to-peer CDN solutions for network optimization and content delivery

The media and entertainment segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.5% from 2024 to 2030. The industry is witnessing significant growth in line with the high demand for online streaming and Video-on-Demand (VOD) services, which requires the optimization of content and network delivery

Content Delivery Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global content delivery network market on the basis of service, solutions, service provider, end-use, and region:

CDN Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Standard CDN

Video CDN

CDN Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Web Performance Optimization

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

CDN Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Traditional Commercial CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

Telecom CDN

CDN End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Advertising

E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Others

CDN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

MEA UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



