Europe Advanced Wound Care Market 2030: The Role of Home Healthcare Innovations

Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Growth & Trends

The Europe advanced wound care market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.80 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing incidence of injuries, the number of surgeries, and proportion of the geriatric population are the factors expected to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers is highly connected to the proportion of the geriatric population. According to Europe 2020 statistics presented by the OECD library, diabetes is more common in the geriatric population; approximately 19.3 million people in the age group of 60 to 79 have diabetes in several European countries, compared with 11.3 million people in the age group of 40 to 59 and only 1.7 million aged 20-39.

The presence of key players in the region, increasing focus on research and development (R&D), and partnerships between public and private players to provide better treatment options are further driving the market growth. For instance, in September 2023, Healiva, a company engaged in delivering precision medicine for chronic wounds, entered into collaboration with Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV, ‘Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois’), Switzerland, for the manufacturing and approval of its autologous epidermal equivalent, Epidex. The product offers a non-invasive treatment option for severe chronic venous leg ulcers (VLUs). This can provide an advanced treatment option for patients in Switzerland.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Europe Advanced Wound Care Market

Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the moist wound care segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over70% in 2023, owing to its ability to maintain a suitable environment around the wound to facilitate tissue regeneration. On the other hand, the active wound care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment held the largest revenue share of around 60% in 2023. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and, therefore increasing prevalence of chronic wounds are driving the growth of this market.

The acute wound segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing number of surgical procedures.

The UK dominated the Europe advanced wound care industry owing to the presence of key players and technological developments in the country.

In March 2023, Bactiguard launched its wound care line in the UK and Ireland. The portfolio consists of several infection prevention solutions, including coated medical devices, coating technology, and biocompatible wound care products.

Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe advanced wound care market based on product, application, end-use, and country:

Europe Advanced Wound Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Moist

Antimicrobial

Active

Europe Advanced Wound Care Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chronic wounds

Acute wounds

Europe Advanced Wound Care End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Europe Advanced Wound Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway



Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.