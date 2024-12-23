Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Market Size and Trend Analysis Report

The global plasma protease C1-inhibitor market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.79% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market for plasma protease C1-inhibitor is propelled by multiple pivotal factors such as the rising incidence of hereditary angioedema (HAE), a rare genetic disorder, increases the demand for effective therapies such as C1-inhibitor. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology improve production efficiency, making these therapies more accessible.

Increased awareness and improved diagnosis of HAE and related conditions further contribute to substantial market growth. HAE affects approximately 1 in 50,000 individuals worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for therapies to alleviate symptoms and improve patient quality of life. Furthermore, advancements in biotechnology have enabled the development of recombinant products, which promise enhanced efficacy and accessibility for patients globally. These drivers are pivotal in shaping the landscape of the C1-INH industry, facilitating greater adoption and investment in novel treatment options.

Innovations in therapies are set to redefine treatment standards across various conditions. For instance, the introduction of long-acting formulations offers extended therapeutic effects, reducing treatment frequency and improving patient compliance. Additionally, ongoing research into new indications beyond HAE, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune diseases, showcases the versatility and potential of therapies in addressing unmet medical needs. These advancements underscore the dynamic nature of the industry, driven by continuous research and development efforts aimed at expanding therapeutic applications and optimizing patient outcomes.

Industry continues to expand; market players are increasingly focused on addressing key challenges and seizing opportunities for growth. Regulatory advancements and favorable reimbursement policies are anticipated to further propel market expansion, facilitating greater accessibility to C1-INH therapies for patients globally. Market players are leveraging these regulatory developments to streamline industry entry processes and ensure timely access to innovative treatments. Companies such as CSL Behring and Takeda Pharmaceutical are actively investing in expanding production capacities to meet escalating demand and ensure global supply chain resilience. Moreover, partnerships with research institutions and regulatory bodies are fostering innovation and accelerating the approval process for new C1-INH therapies. These proactive measures underscore a commitment to advancing treatment options and reinforcing market leadership, positioning stakeholders for sustained growth and success in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Based on drug class, C1-inhibitors dominated the market and accounted for the largest share in 2023. Selective bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to undergoing R&D initiatives being undertaken by major players

Based on dosage form, the lyophilized segment held a dominant share in 2023 due to their stability, longer shelf life, and ease of storage and transportation, making them preferred for plasma protease C1-inhibitor therapies, ensuring efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers alike

Based on distribution channel, hospital pharmacies dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread accessibility, regulatory compliance, and ability to handle specialized therapies like plasma protease C1-inhibitor effectively

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest share in 2023 owing to high healthcare spending, advanced healthcare infrastructure, robust research, and significant adoption of Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor therapies for various rare diseases like hereditary angioedema.

Some of the leading players operating in the plasma protease C1-inhibitor market Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, CSL. and Pharming among others dominate the industry with their contributions to the development of new treatments. Sanquin And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are some of the emerging industry participants in the plasma protease C1-inhibitor market. These companies focus on achieving funding support from government bodies and healthcare organizations aided with novel product launches to capitalize on untapped avenues.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pharming

KalVista Pharmaceuticals.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CENTOGENE N.V.

