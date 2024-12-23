Potato & Yam Derivatives Market Sustainability Initiatives Gain Popularity Among Consumers

The global potato & yam derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 784.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for a plant-based diet among consumers coupled with advancements in agricultural technology.

Manufacturers in the potato and yam derivatives industry are actively investing in innovative agri-tech solutions to enhance the quality and efficiency of processing vegetables. Advanced techniques such as precision farming, genetic engineering, and sustainable cultivation practices are being employed to optimize yields, improve crop quality, and reduce environmental impact. In addition, increasing consumer awareness about the significance of a well-balanced diet is propelling the demand for potato and yam derivatives. These derivatives contain vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber, and antioxidants, which are linked to a wide range of health advantages.

The Europe region is expected to witness substantial growth in the potato and yam derivatives market. The growth is primarily due to the increasing consumption of healthy food products in the region. Potato and yam derivatives derived from locally available varieties are gaining popularity, thanks to their nutritional profiles and functional properties. Moreover, the developed food and beverage industry in the region is driving the demand for the overall market

The adoption of a plant-based diet among consumers is driving the demand for alternative food products derived from potatoes and yams. Potato and yam derivatives are versatile ingredients in plant-based food and beverages, providing an array of natural flavors, textures, and nutrients. These derivatives can undergo various processing methods, such as powdering, flaking, pureeing, and starch extraction, enabling food manufacturers to have a wide range of options for integrating them into their products.

Potato & Yam Derivatives Market Report Highlights

Potato held the largest market share in 2022 owing to its ease of use, and its varied applications in the bakery industry

Food segment emerged as the largest application segment with the highest revenue share in 2022 owing to the high demand for potato and yam-based derivatives in a variety of applications

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to various developments in the food & beverage industry in developing countries

Some of the major market players include Pepees S.A., Agrana Beteiligungs – AS, Tate & Lyle, Avebe, Tereos, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland, Ingredion Incorporated, Olu Foods, Basic American Foods, Roquette, Keystone Potato, and Rakusens Ltd

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Competition among companies is expected to be intense, primarily due to the presence of several players. In response to changing consumer trends, several companies are expanding their product portfolios to gain a competitive advantage. Major players include Pepees S.A., Agrana Beteiligungs – AS, Tate & Lyle, Avebe, Tereos, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland, Ingredion Incorporated, Olu Foods, Basic American Foods, Roquette, Keystone Potato, and Rakusens Ltd

Manufacturers of Potato & Yam Derivatives are constantly innovative products and utilizing technological advancements to meet consumer needs. In September 2022, American Key Food Products announced the launch of tapioca starch. Starch is ideal for frozen food applications.

List of Key Players in the Potato & Yam Derivatives Market

Pepees S.A.

Agrana Beteiligungs – AS,

Tate & Lyle

Avebe

Tereos

Ingredion Incorporated

Emsland

Olu Foods

Basic American Foods

Roquette

Keystone Potato

Rakusens Ltd

Conagra Brands Inc.

