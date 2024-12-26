Greeting Cards Market 2030: Cultural Significance in a Modern World

Greeting Cards Market Growth & Trends

The global greeting cards market size is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 0.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market for greeting cards is expanding due to the rising popularity of festive occasions and celebrations. As more people choose to express their love and admiration through the exchange of cards, this trend is likely to last into the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a negative impact on the greeting cards market. With social distancing measures and lockdowns in place, people are unable to visit their loved ones or attend events in person, leading to a decrease in demand for traditional greeting cards. However, there has been an increase in demand for e-cards and digital greetings, as people turn to technology to stay connected. Online greeting cards companies have reported a surge in sales, with more people sending digital cards and personalized messages to loved ones.

The traditional greeting cards segment held the largest market share in 2022. Several cultures and traditions have a long history of sending and receiving cards, and many people still enjoy the sense of community and connection that conventional cards can foster. These elements will help the traditional card category maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Offline distribution channels led the market share in 2022. One of the primary benefits of selling greeting cards in retail stores is the ability to provide customers with a hands-on shopping experience. Customers can browse and handle physical cards in retail stores, which can help drive sales and foster a sense of connection with the products. In addition, retail stores often have established relationships with card manufacturers and distributors, which can help to ensure a steady supply of high-quality products.

The North American greeting cards market is expected to expand in the coming years, owing to factors such as the continued popularity of card-giving, the introduction of new designs and innovations, and the market’s expansion into new channels and regions. Furthermore, the North American market features a diverse range of greeting card categories and themes, ranging from traditional and religious cards to more modern and humorous designs. This variety of offerings has aided market growth and attracted a diverse range of consumers.

The greeting cards industry is always changing and updating. To stay head-on in the market, players tend to launch new strategies more frequently. Major players are targeting new regions and demographics to increase product sales, either by entering the new market on their own or by collaborating with local brands and retailers around the world.

Greeting Cards Market Report Highlights

The eCards segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The advancement of recordable greeting cards, which can record voice and music over the card, may represent a market growth opportunity

Furthermore, as technology advances, e-cards are becoming increasingly popular, which drives the product’s demand upward

Offline distribution channel was the largest channel in 2022 and the online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

This growth is due to the greater preference for in-store visits and selecting greeting cards by touch and feel expected to bolster the offline channels’ growth

North America is estimated to maintain the lead over the forecasted period. This is a result of the cultural significance of sending cards on special occasions, and the presence of established greeting card companies in the region

Greeting Cards Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global greeting cards market based on type, distribution channel, and region:

Greeting Cards Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

eCard

Traditional Card

Greeting Cards Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Greeting Cards Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany U.K. France

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

