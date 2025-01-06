U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market 2030: Navigating the New Normal Post-Pandemic

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. integrated delivery network market is anticipated to reach USD 3.79 trillion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for various healthcare services owing to the increased prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. According to a recent study published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Population Reference Bureau, the population aged 65 years and above is likely to double from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This will result in the growing adoption of healthcare-related services.

The integrated delivery network (IDN) is a pivotal solution to alleviate the healthcare burden in the U.S. The consolidation among diverse healthcare providers has enhanced the profit margins for all institutes by curbing operating costs and achieving economies of scale. As the target population continues to grow, the U.S. healthcare industry is experiencing rapid and continuous expansion. This expansion encompasses the augmentation of healthcare facilities, the adoption of advanced technologies, and an increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies, medical-surgical product manufacturers, and insurance providers in the country.

The ongoing strategic efforts of healthcare networks to merge, partner, and expand within the healthcare ecosystem have enabled them to achieve economies of scale. This is anticipated to be a driving force for the growth of the integrated delivery network market in the U.S. IDNs can be established by both large and small hospital groups. Numerous IDNs exert significant market influence by implementing strategic measures like acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and the expansion of healthcare facilities. For instance, in January 2024, Trinity Health entered into a multi-year provider network agreement with Anthem. The objective of this agreement is to ensure sustained access to affordable healthcare for patients of Trinity Health covered by Anthem.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Report Highlights

The vertical integration model held the highest revenue share in the market in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The acute care segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to a high preference of acute care/hospital facilities among patients and rise in the number of surgeries performed in hospital infrastructure. In addition, various initiatives undertaken by IDNs to improve their service capability are propelling the segment growth.

The acute facilities segment led the market in the year 2023 owing to the availability of comprehensive services in IDN-owned acute care facilities

In February 2023, Providence collaborated with Interwell Health to launch a fresh value-based care initiative. This initiative aims to offer early education, identification, and support to individuals dealing with End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) and late-stage Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). It extends its support across the entire range of insurance options provided by Providence, introducing additional resources for both commercial and Medicare Advantage members.

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. IDN market based on integration model, service, and facility:

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Integration Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Vertical

Horizontal

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Acute Care

Primary Care

Long-term Health

Specialty Clinics

Other Services

U.S. Integrated Delivery Network Facility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Acute Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

