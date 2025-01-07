A2 Milk Market 2030: The Future of Digestive Health and Dairy

A2 Milk Market Growth & Trends

The global A2 milk market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing per capita income, so consumers spending more on A2 milk products, increasing awareness about nutritional awareness, and increasing research activities to develop new products are driving the market. Moreover, increasing population and rising disposable income are contributing to the growth of the market. However, the high cost of A2 milk as compared to conventional milk is further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The powder segment is expected to expand with the highest CAGR of 19.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market is mainly driven, owing to the growing application of powder-based A2 milk in confectionery, baked desserts, and salty products in the food & bakery industry. Moreover, the powder-based A2 milk comprises low moisture, thus increasing durability and further increasing the shelf life.

The cartons segment contributed the largest share of over 60% in the market in 2023. The market is mainly driven by the significant application of caron packaging in transportation due to safer and more convenient for storing food as carton packaging protects and offers longer durability of the product. Moreover, the bottle segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for convenient packaging solutions in the beverages industry across the globe. Manufacturers are preferring the process to enhance the shelf life of the product, which, in turn, will drive the industry demand.

The sales of A2 milk through online channels are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast years, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is owing to the increased focus of milk providers on adopting technologically advanced e-commerce technology to raise the sales of seafood products. Dairy products companies prefer doorstep delivery with minimal tenure by using the online sales platform. Consumers easily track the orders of dairy products by using e-commerce web applications.

Asia Pacific dominated the market revenue and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2024 and is expected to expand with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2025 to 2030. The rising awareness in China and India to maintain sustainable health is driving the market growth. The growing adoption of the product to beat diseases such as diabetes is further estimated to drive business growth during the forecast period. A significant growth rate in the region is mainly anticipated due to the increasing product awareness in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, etc. Increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles in the region are significantly driving the demand for A2 milk in the region.

Based on product, powder segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.1% from 2025 to 2030. With the increasing demand for powder for various applications, such as confectionery, baked desserts, and salty products from the industry

Based on packaging, cartons segment held the largest market share of over 63.0% in the market in 2024. Carton packaging is safer and more convenient for storing food as carton packaging protects and offers longer durability of product content it

Based on distribution channel, sales of A2 milk through online channels are expected to grow with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2025 to 2030. The growing usage of online shopping portals and mobile apps is getting popular due to their simplicity and convenience

A2 Milk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global A2 milk market on the basis of product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

A2 Milk Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Liquid

Powder

A2 Milk Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cartons

Bottles

Others

A2 Milk Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

A2 Milk Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa



