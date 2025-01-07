Cookies Market Strategies for Success in a Rapidly Evolving Snack Industry

The global cookies market size is estimated to reach USD 54.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising product popularity and increasing demand for on-the-go snacks in developed markets including Germany and U.K. are expected to remain key driving factors for the market over the forecast years. Increasing demand for gluten-free cookies as alternatives to conventional counterparts due to rising concerns regarding glutamic disorders is also offering growth opportunities for the global market.

Rapid urbanization along with increasing disposable income levels in emerging economies, such as China and India, is projected to boost the product demand. Innovative marketing strategies undertaken by major companies in the market to lure new customers will also contribute to the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing mainly on product innovations, in terms of flavors, ingredients, packaging, etc. This factor are is also likely to propel the market development in the next few years.

Cookies Market Report Highlights

Bar product segment led the market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of these product forms

The online channels are expected to witness a fastest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. Cookies have a shorter shelf life compared to other products.

North America held the highest revenue share of 33.7% in 2023 owing to cultural preferences in the region that have steadily driven the demand for cookies.

The Asia Pacific region has been identified as a lucrative market for cookies. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income are major drivers of regional market growth.

Key manufacturers include The Kellogg Company, Nestlé S.A., Mondelez International, Inc.; Britannia Industries Ltd.; The Campbell Soup Company, Ferrero Group; Grupo Bimbo; and Parle Products Private Limited

Development of products in chocolate and fruit extract variants is projected to remain one of the key strategies among these manufacturers

Regional Insights

North America cookies market held the highest revenue share of 33.7% in 2023 owing to cultural preferences in the region that have steadily driven the demand for cookies. For instance, North American consumers have a well-established cultural affinity for baked goods, with cookies ranking among the most popular snack choices. This ingrained preference translates to a consistently high demand for cookies across the region. Additionally, North America has a well-developed network of distribution channels for bakery items. This includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, ensuring easy access and product visibility for consumers.

Key Cookies Company Insights

Some key companies involved in the cookies market include Mondelez International, Inc.; Kellogg’s; and Campbell Soup Company.

Mondelez International, Inc. specializes in the development of confectionery, food, and beverages, and holds a large portfolio of popular snack brands. Some of their well-known brands include Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate, belVita cookies, and Trident gum. The company has manufacturing facilities across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Kellogg’s is an American multinational company involved in the production and marketing of convenience and snack foods, such as crackers, toaster pastries, and cereal, and market their products via well-established brands including Kellogg’s, Rice Krispies Treats, Pringles, Eggo, and Cheez-It. The company has presence in over 180 countries globally.

List of Key Players in Cookies Market

Nestlé S.A.

Mondelez International, Inc.

United Biscuits (UK) Limited Co.

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg’s

Campbell Soup Company

Britannia Industries Limited

Ferrero Group

ITC Limited

General Mills, Inc

