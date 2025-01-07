Inpatient Services Market Overview: Regional Insights and Future Growth Potential Explored

The global inpatient services market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.37 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.05% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure by governments and private organizations and a growing focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure. With an increase in the global healthcare budget, there is a significant investment in expanding and modernizing healthcare facilities, contributing to the growing demand for inpatient services globally.

Technology integration in these settings, including Electronic Health Records (EHR), telemedicine, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), contributes to the market’s growth over the forecast period. These technologies enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of inpatient care, leading to better patient outcomes. Personalized medicine, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and robotics are expected to transform the inpatient landscape, offering new opportunities for patients and healthcare providers. Hence, many providers are collaborating with medical device companies to integrate advanced technologies into the hospital infrastructure. For instance, in February 2024, the SPARSH Group of Hospitals and GE Healthcare entered into a strategic partnership. They signed an MoU to advance healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka, India, by the integration of advanced technologies, majorly in cardiology, oncology, and neurology, and leveraging AI.

Inpatient Services Market Report Highlights

Based on treatment, the cardiovascular disorders segment held the largest share in 2023. The complexity of treatment procedures for cardiovascular diseases often requires advanced and specialized inpatient care, including surgeries and long-term monitoring, which contributes significantly to its dominant share.

Based on the ownership, the publicly/government-owned segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. This is attributed to the high hospital patient volumes due to lower or subsidized costs compared to private hospitals. The government is funding and supporting the hospitals, enabling them to offer inpatient services at lower or subsidized costs.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2023 due to the rising healthcare investments in countries such as China and India, coupled with an increasing population and the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Regional Insights

TheNorth America inpatient services marketis dominated by private hospitals, with a significant market share held by major players such as HCA Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, and John Hopkins. These players have a strong presence across the region, with a focus on providing high-quality care.

Key Inpatient Services Company Insights

The market is highly competitive, and major players face competition from established and emerging outpatient providers such as Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs). Providers are adopting various strategies to stay competitive, including strategic investments in expanding their services and geographic presence to gain a competitive advantage. Providers are also investing in technology to transform their services and improve the efficiency of their operations. This includes the adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), telemedicine, and other digital technologies to enhance patient care and support remote monitoring.

List of Key Players in the Inpatient Services Market

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Max Healthcare

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Cedars-Sinai

UCLA Medical Centers

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Keio University (Medical Services)

THE ROYAL MELBOURNE HOSPITAL

Burjeel Holdings

