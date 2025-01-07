Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Expansion Fueled by Rising Cancer Incidence

The global non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 43.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The non-small cell cancer therapeutics (NSCLC) market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high investment by market players in the research and development of lung cancer therapy, presence of a rich pipeline, and increasing penetration of drugs during the forecast period.

Introduction of several drugs in various geographical regions is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Alecensa (alectinib), a drug developed by Genentech to treat ALK-positive NSCLC as a first-line treatment. The drug has been approved in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea, Kuwait, and Israel.

Presence of a strong pipeline of drugs for non-small cell lung cancer helps propel the market during the forecast period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Orion Corporation, Merck KGaA, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Pfizer, Inc. have major molecules in the pipeline.

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

The adenocarcinoma segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 43.3% in 2023 due to increase in the population consuming tobacco and other products for smoking.

The targeted therapy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 50.5% in 2023. The factors responsible for the market growth are the benefits of this therapy such as increased number of targeted therapeutics and low percentage of side effects during the treatment.

The hospital pharmacy segment dominated the market in 2023 with a share of 66.7% in 2023. This market growth was attributed to the increase in the number of hospitalized patients suffering from NSCLC.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market with a market share of 35.4% in 2023. This growth was attributed to the presence of developed healthcare facilities and increased awareness regarding cancer treatments. The market is also growing due to the presence of key market players who are targeting to deploy new and more effective medicines in order to treat NSCLC. Rise in the disposable income has increased the acceptance of costly treatments and drugs which further helps in the market growth of this region.

Key Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Company Insights

Some of the major companies in the non-small cell lung cancer therapeutics market are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc. Companies are focusing on deploying new drugs and therapies in order to deal with the rising demand for lung cancer patients.

Pfizer, Inc. is a pharmaceutical and biomedical company, specializing in the research, production, and promotion of medications and vaccines for both people and animals. Pfizer collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to health care around the world.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Is a multinational healthcare company that operates in the pharmaceutical and diagnostics divisions. The company is a major provider of cancer treatments globally.

List of Key Players in the Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

