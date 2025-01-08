RPost Launches CHATMAIL: The First Conversational AI Service for Email

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — RPost is excited to unveil CHATMAIL, a patent-pending service that allows anyone to chat with AI by simply emailing questions or requests to Chat@RPost.AI. With CHATMAIL, users can communicate with generative AI in the most widely-used medium—email—making advanced AI accessible without the need for additional apps.

“We’re bringing the power of generative AI to email, letting users interact with LLM-based chatbots effortlessly and securely,” says RPost CEO Zafar Khan. Users can send inquiries, refine prompts, or continue discussions over time simply by replying within the same email thread.

CHATMAIL not only brings AI to a familiar platform but also enhances user privacy. Unlike traditional AI interfaces, RPost.AI does not store chat histories or associate conversations with user profiles, offering a unique privacy-first AI experience.

CHATMAIL is currently in beta, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and is part of RPost’s Phase II AI innovation roadmap. The service is free to friends and partners as RPost works to expand access to LLM technology.

Join RPost’s AI user group to try CHATMAIL!

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-launches-chatmail-worlds-first-smart-conversational-email-service

