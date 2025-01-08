Holiday cheer under construction in Downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER, FL USA, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — The construction of the 31st annual Winter Wonderland began on November 2nd with forklifts and trucks bringing in the playground, the houses and the stage that will transform the Osceola Courtyard into a traditional holiday village. Members of the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will be busily at work for the next four weeks to ready the site for the grand opening.

The gates to Winter Wonderland will open at 5:30pm on Sunday, December 1st with a light-up ceremony at 6:00pm. Running through to Monday, December 23rd, hundreds of volunteers will eventually help construct, decorate and facilitate the event.

“It has been a difficult last few months here for everyone,” said Pam Ryan-Anderson, the Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers and Winter Wonderland. “We want to provide an overwhelming sense of holiday cheer, to get families throughout our area to experience all of the good this season can bring.”

“The true spirit of the holidays is family and giving,” added Ms. Ryan-Anderson. “People see that at Winter Wonderland. But in addition to creating life-long memories, Winter Wonderland collects food and toys for families in need. Through Winter Wonderland, we can provide an experience that everyone can enjoy, while also providing the holidays for families in need.”

Ryan-Anderson credits her hard-core team of volunteers who spend their evenings and weekends creating the Wonderland and then man the various attractions to ensure that all guests have a magical experience.

Winter Wonderland activities include visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snow, entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses, train rides, a kiddie carousel and a playground. This year, a magical princess carriage has been added for memorable family photos.

“The Church of Scientology has hosted Winter Wonderland for the past 31 years,” said Lisa Mansell from the Public Affairs Department of the Church. “Every year, the CCV makes this event better and better and we are excited to see how this year’s event will raise the bar that much higher.”

Admission is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food and new, unwrapped toys to be distributed to families of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League before Christmas. Over the past 30 years, Winter Wonderland has welcomed more than a quarter of a million visitors and collected tons of food and toys.

CCV welcomes volunteers of all faiths to participate in Winter Wonderland. If you would like to volunteer for Winter Wonderland, please go to https://clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org/volunteer/.