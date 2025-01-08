The Importance of Having a Workers’ Compensation Lawyer in Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas, 2025-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — When an employee is injured on the job, the effects can be overwhelming and far-reaching, impacting nearly every aspect of their life. Physical pain, lost wages, medical bills, and even concerns about job security can add immense stress to an already challenging situation. Workers in Arkansas facing these hardships may find relief through the services of a dedicated workers’ compensation lawyer. At Cottrell Law Office, we have spent decades supporting injured Arkansas workers in their fight for the compensation and security they deserve.

In Arkansas, employers are legally obligated to support employees who suffer workplace injuries.

Employers with three or more employees must subscribe to a workers’ compensation program. This insurance will pay medical bills and wage replacement benefits for injured employees. Workers’ comp also provides retraining for employees who can’t work in the same job after an accident. Arkansas enacted a workers’ compensation requirement to protect both employers and employees.

You usually can’t sue an employer that carries workers’ compensation insurance, so having insurance spares the company a costly lawsuit. The types of compensation an employee can seek are also limited. For example, you can’t sue for pain and suffering damages. From the employee’s side, workman’s comp in Arkansas gives confidence that the employee will have basic expenses paid in the event of an injury at work, regardless of fault. Even if the accident resulted from the employee’s own negligence, they can receive compensation.

However, this straightforward compensation program sometimes presents obstacles. For instance, your employer could try to avoid paying workers’ compensation by claiming that you had a preexisting injury or that you weren’t acting in the scope of your employment at the time of the accident. They might even try to make you return to work, threaten to fire you or take other unethical action. This is where an experienced workers’ compensation lawyer, like the team at Cottrell Law Office, can make a difference.

With over 32 years of experience, Wes Cottrell and his team at Cottrell Law Office have helped thousands of injured workers throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. Cottrell specializes in advocating for people harmed due to the negligence of others, as well as those who have been injured on the job and need Social Security disability benefits. Through a collaborative approach, he partners closely with his clients, combining his legal expertise with their insights into their unique situations to secure the best possible outcomes.

When an injured worker comes to Cottrell Law Office, they benefit from a knowledgeable team that understands Arkansas workers’ compensation laws inside and out. During a free consultation, our attorneys discuss each client’s injury and potential legal options, guiding them through a process that can be complex and intimidating. Our goal is to reduce the burden on injured workers and ensure they understand every available option, ultimately helping them get the compensation they need to recover physically, financially, and emotionally.

Cottrell Law Office’s dedication to Arkansas workers goes beyond just legal expertise; we care about the well-being of every client. Wes Cottrell and his team provide a personal, compassionate approach, understanding the toll that a workplace injury can take on individuals and their families. This empathy and dedication have set Cottrell Law Office apart, making us a trusted ally for countless workers across the region.

“Getting hurt at work is difficult enough without having to worry about whether you’ll be able to support yourself and your family,” says Wes Cottrell. “We’re here to make sure Arkansas workers have someone fighting for their rights and their future.”

For any worker injured on the job in Arkansas, Cottrell Law Office is here to help. Contact us today at (800) 364-8305 for a free consultation to learn more about your rights, your options, and how we can help you get the compensation you deserve.