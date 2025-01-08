Probiotics Market Growth Driven by Rising Consumer Awareness and Health Benefits

The global probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 220.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing steady growth driven by several factors including shifting dietary preferences toward healthier foods coupled with the rising consumer awareness about digestive health products. Manufacturers in the industry are increasingly focused on distribution agreements and partnerships for probiotic sales. For instance, in September 2020, OptiBiotix Health Plc., a UK-based probiotic nutritional supplement manufacturer, announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Ayalla Marketing for the former’s product distribution in Brazil. In such an agreement, manufacturers often decide the minimum order quantity to facilitate cost-effective shipments.

In addition, Meluka Australia, a company that expanded its probiotic range in collaboration with Probiotics Australia in 2021, also expanded its retail channels through other strategic alliances. The company launched an e-commerce channel via WhatsApp in March 2022. It implemented a conversational messaging technology offered by Gupshup for customer engagement. Its e-commerce store is accessible to Australian customers via the WhatsApp platform. Moreover, e-commerce is increasingly becoming popular owing to the availability of a wide range of supplements and probiotic food products. Various companies, especially new entrants, in the global market are collaborating with e-commerce companies to promote their products as well as achieve maximum market penetration.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Probiotics Market

In addition, supplement manufacturers are increasingly incorporating functional ingredients into products to increase their nutritional value. Ingredient suppliers and supplement manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to expand their portfolio of probiotics and probiotic-based foods and better cater to the specific nutrition conditions of consumers with digestive health problems. For example, in August 2021, SkinBio Therapeutics launched new probiotic supplements targeted at the skin condition psoriasis. This product launch was aimed at expanding the use of probiotics in different application areas.

Probiotics Market Report Highlights

The demand for probiotic dietary supplements is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030, driven by the growing consumer awareness of the health benefits offered by probiotic supplements

The sales of probiotics through supermarkets/hypermarkets dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of over 30% and are expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of product offerings, also enabling easy comparisons for customers, is expected to drive this dominance

The demand for probiotics in the Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 15% during the forecast period. It is mainly driven by the increasing demand in countries, such as Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and UAE

Key Probiotics Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the probiotics market includeArla Foods, BioGaia, DuPont De Nemours, Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. and others. Organizations are focusing on innovative and efficient trail running shoe offerings to increase the consumer base. Therefore, key players are taking several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other major companies.

Arla Foods is a global dairy company. The company has a strong presence in the probiotics market, offering a range of products that cater to health-conscious consumers. Arla Foods’ probiotic offerings include probiotic yogurts, fermented milk drinks, and cheese, all of which are fortified with beneficial probiotic strains that support digestive health and overall well-being.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. offers probiotic-rich yogurts and drinks, such as “B-Activ Probiotic Dahi” and “Nutrifit,” which are designed to support gut health by incorporating beneficial live cultures. These products cater to the growing consumer demand for functional foods that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

List of Key Players in Probiotics Market

Arla Foods Group

BioGaia AB

Hansen Holding A/S

Danone

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

i-Health, Inc.

Lallemand Inc.

Lifeway Foods Inc

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd

Kerry

Nestle S.A.

Probi AB

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Probiotics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.