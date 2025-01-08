U.S. Concierge Medicine Market 2030: Transforming Healthcare with Personalized Care Models

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. concierge medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.37% from 2024 to 2030. Rising waiting times for a physician appointment, shortage of physicians, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are driving patients from conventional settings to non-traditional care settings. This, coupled with more time with physicians, fewer hospitalizations, and a focus on preventive care is driving market growth.

Concierge medicine is not only beneficial for patients but also for providers. Owing to this, many physicians are switching to this practice. As per Concierge Medicine Today, LLC, there are around 10,000 to 25,000 physicians or subscription-based programs across the U.S. A large number of female doctors are switching to concierge practice. Female doctors are more burned out and stressed. Physician burnout is the prime reason for the increase in the adoption of concierge medicine.

Hybrid concierge model successfully addresses the issues of primary care physician shortages. In hybrid model, the primary care doctor provides an option to patients to choose between subscription-based care or receiving care in the traditional way under insurance. Owing to shortage of physicians in the near future, access to healthcare will become difficult resulting in many patients moving to concierge physicians for convenient care. The subscription-based model will ensure easy access to care even if there is a physician shortage. This is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Report Highlights

Growing patient awareness, rising disposable income, and increasing demand for quality healthcare services are anticipated to boost the demand for concierge medicine in the U.S. The interest of the millennials in concierge practice is increasing owing to its advantages, which are favoring market growth

Based on speciality, the primary care segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2023. Growing demand for primary care services and the sizeable aging population have increased the work burden on existing physicians. Hence, to reduce their stress and maintain work-life balance, many physicians are downsizing to membership-based medicine where they maintain less patient volume

In terms of ownership, the group segment held the maximum market portion in 2023 owing to the VIP services provided in membership model. As transitioning to a retainer model requires legal compliance, high advertisement, and patient communication, many physicians merge their practice with concierge medicine companies

Although concierge medicine is priced high when compared to traditional care, the patients get value services for their money. Physicians provide full attention to their patients and provide personalized care

The demand for membership-based care skyrocketed during COVID-19 pandemic due to the presence of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes that require continuous monitoring. Many concierge physicians are actively adopting telemedicine to connect to these patients virtually

U.S. Concierge Medicine Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. concierge medicine market based on specialty, and ownership:

U.S. Concierge Medicine Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Primary Care

Pediatrics

Osteopathy

Internal Medicine

Cardiology

Psychiatry

Others

U.S. Concierge Medicine Ownership Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Standalone

Group

