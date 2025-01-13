Next Generation Sequencing Market 2030: The Growing Demand for NGS Services

Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth & Trends

The global next generation sequencing market size is estimated at USD 33.15 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% 2024 to 2030. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is a parallel processing technique that can establish the sequence of nucleotides in a whole genome with scalability, ultra-high capacity, and fast speed. Furthermore, in the healthcare industry, NGS is gradually being incorporated into medical laboratory research, screening, and disease diagnoses. In personalized medicine, it has been frequently utilized to accelerate the drug research process.

Different potential sequencing methods such as RNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, and whole-exome and targeted sequencing amongst others are prominently used by researchers to get comprehensive sample analysis. When compared to the traditional Sanger sequencing technology, NGS is less expensive and provides higher throughput for DNA sequencing. The growing automation in the pre-sequencing protocols, post-sequencing protocols, and data analysis is also projected to have a positive impact on the NGS market. The utilization of novel platforms for the development of personalized medicine by medical analysis at a genetic level is also a significant factor, which is expected to enhance demand for NGS over the forecast period.

Besides, there are other significant growth trends that are being witnessed in the sequencing industry, such as the development of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growing advancements in cloud computing, and data integration. Furthermore, the easy availability of genomic and proteomic data has poised this market to exhibit potentially high-value avenues and opportunities for growth over the forecast period. The market growth is also being fueled by an increase in the global prevalence of cancer and the availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities. As per GLOBOCAN 2020, there have been 1,92,92,789 new cancer cases in 2020, with the number expected to rise to 2,88,87,940 by 2040. Such a substantial rise in the number of cancer cases is estimated to leverage cancer research which will eventually accelerate the NGS market growth.

The NGS diagnostic techniques have the potential to determine a virus’s genomic sequence and aid scientists in their understanding of mutations. Furthermore, throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, governments across the globe have been collaborating with the corporate sector to introduce NGS technology to the market as a viable diagnostic tool. The US Food and Drug Administration granted Illumina Inc. a case of emergency use permit for the first COVID-19 diagnostic using the next-generation sequence technique in June 2020. The Illumina COVIDSeq Test for qualitative identification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA has been approved by the FDA. As a result, the usage of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies is projected to increase during the pandemic.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Highlights

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing market report based on technology, product, application, workflow, end-use, and region

Next Generation Sequencing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

WGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Others

Next Generation Sequencing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Platform

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Next Generation Sequencing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pre-Sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Next Generation Sequencing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users

Next Generation Sequencing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



