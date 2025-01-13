Oral Care Market 2030: A Deep Dive into the Asia Pacific Surge

Oral Care Market Growth & Trends

The global oral care market size was estimated at USD 58.9 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Growing cases of dental caries and rising awareness among people regarding oral hygiene have contributed to the market growth. According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people worldwide and it is estimated that around 2.3 billion people suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) of permanent teeth, globally. The lack of a proper diet is one of the leading factors contributing to the increase in the number of dental problems worldwide. Proper brushing of the teeth using toothpaste containing fluoride and a toothbrush can hinder dental problems to a significant extent, thereby creating demand for these products.

Various awareness programs initiated by major players have led to increased awareness regarding oral hygiene among people of both developed as well as developing countries. For instance, the BRIGHT SMILES, BRIGHT FUTURES program by Colgate-Palmolive Company has been proactively involved in providing dental screenings and spreading oral health education with over billions of children and their families in many countries benefited from it. Thus, such support and initiatives have played a significant role in creating awareness among consumers worldwide about the importance of oral and dental hygiene. Furthermore, bringing new products into the market is another significant driver influencing the demand for oral care products. The launch of advanced products, such as powered toothbrushes and toothpaste, has transformed the market. In December 2020, P&G’s Crest, Oral-B, and Blend-a-med announced the launch of its first-ever recyclable high-density polyethylene toothpaste tubes in Europe and North America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the market. Initially, due to lockdown and global restrictions being imposed in most countries, many dental treatments and procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic initially caused a massive disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. However, leading personal care players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; and Procter & Gamble witnessed a rise in their sales from the oral care segment as consumer focus on hygiene is growing.

Oral Care Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the toothpaste product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 25.0% due to the increase in the number of people using different forms of toothpaste

The toothbrush product segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of advanced and innovative products, such as battery-powered and electric toothbrushes, is fueling the segment growth

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to the rising awareness about oral health among people in developing countries, such as India and China

Leading players are coming up with easy-to-use and innovative oral care products, which has increased the adoption of oral care products at home

Oral Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oral care market report based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Oral Care Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash/Rinse

Denture Products

Dental Accessories

Oral Care Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies and drug stores

Convenience Stores

Online retail stores

Other

Oral Care Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



