Real School’s Successful Edutech Revolution With Acquaint Softtech

Ahmedabad, India, 2025-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — In a time when education and technology are intertwined more than ever, Real School has set a benchmark for the future of learning. With Acquaint Softtech a software development outsourcing company as their development partner, Real School has crafted an edutech platform that has transformed the way students and teachers manage themselves.

Real School is a leading name in edutech and has successfully collaborated with Acquaint Softtech. The main aim of their partnership is to revolutionize digital learning through a state-of-the-art platform that combines modern technology with personalized and hands-on education.

“Acquaint Softtech’s expertise in edutech development has been instrumental in transforming our educational approach. Their commitment to innovation and deep understanding of our goals allowed us to create a platform that truly resonates with both students and educators, helping us to redefine the future of learning”, said Nadir Zafar of Real School.

Acquaint Softtech designed Real School’s platform with a robust security framework to protect sensitive student and educational data, adhering to industry standards and best practices. Scalability was equally prioritized, allowing the platform to grow alongside Real School’s expanding user base without compromising performance or security.

Key highlights of this partnership

A Seamless User Experience: Acquaint Softtech prioritized user experience and usability after Real School chose to hire remote developers , Through agile development and iterative testing.

, Through agile development and iterative testing. Advanced Analytics and Reporting: To empower Real School in making data-driven decisions, Acquaint Softtech integrated advanced analytics and reporting tools.

Results and Impact: Real School has seen significant growth and user engagement, with thousands of students benefiting from a modern, flexible learning environment.

About Acquaint Softtech

Acquaint Softtech is a leading provider of educational technology solutions dedicated to transforming the learning experience through innovative tools and platforms. With a mission to enhance educational outcomes and streamline administrative processes, Acquaint Softtech partners with educational institutions to create engaging and effective learning environments.

For more information about Acquaint Softtech and its custom software development services

