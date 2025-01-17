Dark Fiber Network Market 2030: Fueling the Future of Cloud Applications

Dark Fiber Network Market Growth & Trends

The global dark fiber market size is predicted to attain USD 13.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. Dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services over the period has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.

In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed dark fiber or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe. In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas dark fiber networks are known to be ‘dark’ as no light or data is transmitted from them.

Dark fiber networks can be installed and set up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time. Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.

Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting use cases of dark fiber include earthquake research and monitoring permafrost. Amongst many advantages, some of the disadvantages of the dark fiber network include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up your infrastructure, and high repairing and maintenance costs. Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available in metropolitan cities only and are yet to become available in small cities and towns.

Dark Fiber Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dark fiber network market based on fiber type, network type, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Single Mode

Multi-mode

Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Metro

Long-haul

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Glass

Plastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Military & Aerospace

BFSI

Medical

Railway

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia

South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

