Collagen Supplements Market Insights on User Experience and Satisfaction Revealed

The global collagen supplements market size is expected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be credited to its increasing consumption, rising aging population, and rising number of buyers of healthy food products. Moreover, growing awareness of health benefits among millennials and the preference of consumers for collagen supplements, are major factors that drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Consumer preference towards collagen supplements is increasing significantly due to rising health consciousness among people. Additionally, the surge in disposable income, increase in health expenditure, and improvement in the living standard are also responsible for market growth. Further, increasing investment by the manufacturers in collagen ingredients will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Pills & gummies accounted for the highest share of around 60% of the global market revenue in 2021. These are most widely preferred by the customers as it is the simplest form of collagen supplement. The rising demand for pills & gummies collagen supplement and increasing consumption of the dietary supplement is attributed to the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing preference of consumers toward increasing consumption of dietary supplements and also increase in muscle growth after exercise are further estimated to fuel segment growth.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Collagen Supplements Market

The pharmacy segment dominated the market with the highest share of around 75% in the global market revenue in 2021 owing to its increasing sales from the pharmacy. The demand for collagen supplements is growing among customers due to more sustainability offered by this pharmacy than any other distribution channel type. Hence the segment is projected to show growth during the assessment period.

North America made the largest contribution to the global market with over 30% share in 2021 due to the high demand for collagen supplements in the U.S. and Canada. Also, the increasing aging population in this region drives market growth. Increasing demand for collagen supplements from the sports nutrition industry coupled with increasing per capita consumption of collagen supplements and rising import demand are boosting market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2028. It is estimated to witness growth due to the growing demand for collagen supplements in this region.

Collagen Supplements Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth of 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to the rising trend of collagen supplements in countries including China and India

Pills & gummies contributed to the highest share of around 60% in the global market revenue in 2021 owing to their increasing sales in recent years

The pharmacy segment dominated the market with the highest share of around 75% in the global market revenue in 2021 owing to its increasing sales from the pharmacy

Online store channel is estimated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2028 owing to the benefit of the exchange or return policy

List of Key Players in Collagen Supplements Market

Optimum Nutrition, Inc

BioTechUSA

TCI CO., LTD

Further Food

Vital Proteins LLC

Hunter & Gather

Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Clorox Company

THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY.

Codeage LLC

Everest NeoCell LLC

Order a free sample PDF of the Collagen Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.