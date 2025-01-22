Industrial Air Filtration Market 2030: Clean Air for a Sustainable Future

Industrial Air Filtration Market Growth & Trends

The global industrial air filtration market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.21 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising industrial activities, growing investments in the manufacturing sectors, favorable regulations, and technological advancements related to industrial air filtration.

In addition, the global demand for air filters is augmented by the development and introduction of more stringent regulations and standards for various end use industries and commercial applications. Moreover, with the rising air pollution, the indoor air quality in residential apartments in major metro cities is declining rapidly, driving the need for air purifiers to maintain the overall air quality for individuals.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Industrial Air Filtration Market

Industrial air filtration refers to the process of removing airborne contaminants from industrial environments to ensure clean and safe air quality. This method is crucial for various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food processing, and manufacturing, where maintaining high air quality is essential for product integrity and worker safety. Industrial air filtration systems utilize various technologies, such as mechanical filters, electrostatic precipitators, and activated carbon filters, to capture dust, fumes, and vapors.

Modern air filtration systems help reduce operational costs and enhance energy savings while adhering to quality standards. Continuous technological advancements aim to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of industrial air filtration systems, aligning with the rising need for reduced energy consumption across various sectors. Furthermore, growing concerns about environmental health and dwindling raw material resources are expected to drive market expansion in the coming future.

Industrial Air Filtration Market Report Highlights

Based on product, dust collection filters accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.0%, of the overall market in 2023. This is because these filters can collect harmful airborne particles generated during manufacturing processes.

Based on end use, the food & beverage dominated the market in 2023 and the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, driven by stringent regulatory requirements for air quality and contamination control in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Based on MERV rating, in 2023, above-17 MERV ratings dominated the segment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.2%. These high-efficiency filters effectively capture smaller particles, including allergens, bacteria, and hazardous pollutants.

Based on region, North America held the largest revenue share of over 42.2% of the global market in 2023, and Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Industrial Air Filtration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the industrial air filtration market report based on product, end use, distribution channel, MERV rating, and country.

Industrial Air Filtration Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dust Collection Filters

Mist Collection Filters

Fume Collection Filters

HEPA Filters

Others

Industrial Air Filtration End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cement

Food & Beverage

Metal

Power

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Paper & Wood Processing

Agriculture

Other

Industrial Air Filtration Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Industrial Air Filtration MERV Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

1 to 4 MERV

5 to 8 MERV

9 to 12 MERV

13 to 16 MERV

Above 17 MERV

Industrial Air Filtration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Air Filtration Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.