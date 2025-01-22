Insurance Analytics Market Segmentation Insights: Applications Across Different Insurance Types

The global insurance analytics market size is expected to reach USD 31.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) by insurance organizations to automate decision-making process and customer targeting is anticipated to propel the market growth. Furthermore, increasing usage of smartphones and growing demand for digitalization across organizations to streamline their operations is expected to propel the demand for insurance analytics in the market.

Emergence of internet and social media along with increased affordability of storage systems has led to assimilation and generation of the large amount of unstructured data. Insurance companies today, are watching out for intends to effectively use the available information for better decision-making. The analytics solution helps the insurance organizations to predict the expected cost of insurance related with the coverage, enhance risk assessment process, and allow organization to prevent and detect fraudulent activities.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Insurance Analytics Market

Rising adoption of machine learning and AI in developing insurance analytics tools is gaining popularity across the globe as it offers security control and real-time intelligence with enhanced user experience. Furthermore, increasing adoption of IoT insurance as it increases customer satisfaction, mitigate risks, and lower costs is expected to drive the market growth. Insurance organizations focus on prioritizing technology investments to analyze and gain new insights from customer data, which allow organizations to offer better services to their clients.

Vendors focus on expanding their capabilities in insurance offerings through merger & acquisitions and new product development. For instance, in January 2018, Sapiens International acquired KnowledgePrice, a provider of digital consulting services to insurers. The acquisition helped the former company to expand its capabilities in digital customer services for insurers.

Insurance Analytics Market Report Highlights

The service segment is expected to register the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030 due to rising demand for analysis and protection of critical data, and professional guidance for new technologies

The customer management & personalization segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period on account of rising adoption of advanced analytics techniques and data-driven decision-making process

Cloud deployment is anticipated to be the largest as well as the fastest segment from 2025 to 2030

The Small & Medium Enterprises (SME) segment is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing number of SMEs and growing demand for customer-centric insurance policies

The third-party administrators, brokers, & consultancies segment is expected to register fastest growth over the forecast period due to rising number of online channels and growing awareness about the investment market

North America was the dominant region in 2024 and is anticipated to retain its leading position over the next eight years

List Of Key Players Insurance Analytics Market

Hexaware Technologies Limited

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Microsoft

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Open Text Corporation

Oracle

Pegasystems Inc.

Sapiens International

Tableau Software, LLC

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Insurance Analytics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.