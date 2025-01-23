Coronary Stents Market Challenges and Opportunities in a Competitive Landscape

The global coronary stents market size is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedures is expected to drive the market in the coming years. For instance, according to The Korean Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, the proportion of PCI for Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) was 78% in 2016, and the country-specific PCI proportion was 96%, which was significantly higher than the global average. As a result, the unprecedented growth in CAD incidence, along with an increase in the proportion of PCIs done in these CAD patients, is expected to raise demand for an effective coronary stent technology.

Technological advancement and the launch of 2nd generation drug-eluting stents are further fueling the growth. For instance, Abbott Laboratories Laboratories’ XIENCE Sierra became the first DES approved for CTO indications in the US in May 2018. Medtronic followed suit in early 2019, obtaining FDA approval for the use of its Resolute range of DES in CTO indications. In addition, many companies have recently launched newer versions of their coronary stent systems in the US, notably Boston Scientific’s Synergy Megatron in January 2021 and Abbott Laboratories Laboratories’ XIENCE Skypoint in June 2021.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the market for coronary stents. According to guidelines from physician societies throughout the world, procedure deferrals primarily impacted less urgent or elective procedures for eligible patients. ACC’s ((American College of Cardiology) 2020 guidance, for instance, recommended postponing non-urgent procedures like CTO interventions and surveillance angiography during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines have influenced physicians’ treatment decisions throughout the world. Additionally, according to the European Society of Cardiology recommendations, all emergency and urgent PCI procedures (treatment of STEMI, high or intermediate risk NSTEMI, cardiogenic shock, and unstable angina) should be continued during the peak of the pandemic and in the subsequent resurgence of COVID-19, while only elective PCI procedures (CTO interventions or treatment of NYHA II symptoms) should be deferred.

Moreover, recovery of the coronary stent market from the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be aided by the continuous performance of urgent PCI procedures and an increase in capacity utilization for performing non-elective procedures.

The coronary stent market is driven by reimbursement coverage provided by the general public Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and private payers. The coverage is availed under national coverage determination for carotid artery stenting, including products and service providers. From January 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed reimbursement for some angioplasty and stenting procedures performed in the ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), which is expected to boost the market revenue over the forecast period.

Coronary Stents Market Report Highlights

Overall PCI procedure volumes treated with coronary stent devices will rise as the aging population and the PCI-eligible patient population grows, owing to new technologies and increased ability to treat severe lesions

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold segment is expected to be the second fastest growing segment due to its several advantages in treating coronary artery disease including temporary placement in the patient heart, ease for future treatments as it degrades over 3 years, and it dissolve completely in the patient body.

Favorable clinical trials have demonstrated that DES is better than standard BMS. As a result, in 2021, DES has dominated the market

North America dominated the coronary stents market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the same trend over the foreseeable future.

The Asia Pacific market for coronary stents is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue generation. This market is driven by some additional variables of enhanced screening for CAD, economic growth, regulatory updates, and notable beneficial reimbursement in some countries such as Australia and South Korea.

List of Key Players of Coronary Stents Market

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B Braun SE

Biotronik

Stentys SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical

