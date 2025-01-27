Yoga Mat Market Evaluates Impact of Economic Factors on Consumer Spending

The global yoga mat market size is expected to reach USD 17.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive government initiatives to promote yoga across the world will fuel the product demand over the forecast period. Rising number of yoga studios due to growing popularity of the technique in countries including U.S., China, and Australia is also expected to boost the product demand in the coming years.

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) material segment accounted for the maximum market share of 38.9% in 2023 due to high efficiency and low cost of these materials. However, manufacturers are focusing on developing products from eco-friendly and biodegradable materials, such as rubber and Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE), owing to stringent government regulations on use of plastic. Thus, rubber material segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Moreover, rubber is highly UV-resistant and easy to clean, which drives the segment further.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Yoga Mat Market

Yoga Mat Market Report Highlights

North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market over the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of yoga is expected to boost the product demand

However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2030

Online distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Increasing usage of smartphones and internet, especially in developing countries like India and China, is expected boost product sales through online channel

The global yoga mats market is highly competitive. Some of the top companies are Ecoyoga Ltd.; Manduka EU; JadeYoga; ADIDAS AG; Aurorae, LLC.; Hugger Mugger; Khataland; Liforme Ltd.; Dragonfly; and Tomuno

Key Yoga Mat Company Insights

Some of the key companies in the yoga mat market include Ecoyoga Ltd; Yaazh Naturals (Yaazh India); eupromed.com; and lululemon athletica; among others. Key players are implementing strategic growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships with major companies, to drive expansion and market share gains in the yoga mat industry.

EcoYoga Ltd is a company that produces sustainable yoga mats. The company is devoted to offering environmentally friendly and ethically produced yoga mats to the worldwide marketplace. The company-specific promoting factor lies in its dedication to the use of 100% natural inside the manufacturing of its mats.

lululemon athletica Is a famous athletic clothing enterprise that specializes in yoga and exercise wear. The company has won significant recognition for its incredible merchandise that isn’t only functional but also fashionable, pioneering the athleisure trend – comfortable clothing suitable for both exercise and casual wear.

List of Key Players in Yoga Mat Market

Ecoyoga Ltd

Yaazh Naturals (Yaazh India)

com.

lululemon athletica

Manduka EU

JadeYoga

ADIDAS AG

Aurorae, LLC.

Hugger Mugger

prAna

Order a free sample PDF of the Yoga Mat Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.