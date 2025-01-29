U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Research: Consumer Preferences Driving Innovation

The U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market size is expected to reach USD 1233.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising occurrence of chronic illnesses like skin cancer in both men and women is a significant factor predicted to increase the adoption of UPF sun protective gear, which in turn, drives market growth.

Sun-protective clothing distinguishes itself from regular apparel through its Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), which quantifies the garment’s ability to restrict the passage of UV rays when exposed to UV radiation. Moreover, elements that contribute to the UPF rating of sun-protective clothing are dye types, fabric materials, the garment’s stretch and weave, specialized treatments, garment weight, and its capacity to repel moisture.

According to the American Cancer Society for 2023, approximately 97,610 new melanoma cases are expected to be diagnosed in the country this year. According to the same source in 2023, more than 5 million skin cancer cases are diagnosed in the U.S. due to excessive sun exposure and lack of adequate skin protection. Excessive exposure to UV radiation and the use of indoor tanning treatment methods increase the risk of skin cancer. These factors have surged the demand for UPF sun-protective clothing in the U.S., thereby leading to the growth of the market in the country.

The UPF sun-protective clothing industry in the U.S. has witnessed significant growth, driven by technological advancements that improve the effectiveness of sun protection apparel. Several prominent market players have adopted innovative technology-driven approaches to offer cutting-edge solutions to consumers. For instance, Columbia Sportswear Company has integrated Omni-Shade technology into its clothing, which uses a blend of proprietary fibers to achieve exceptional UPF ratings. This technological innovation allows consumers to enjoy superior sun protection while engaging in outdoor activities.

According to the latest data by The Skin Cancer Foundation, awareness among the masses about skin cancer has increased in the U.S. as more than 9,500 people are diagnosed with the disease every day. One out of every five individuals in the country develops skin cancer by the time they turn 70, and every hour, more than two people in the U.S. die because of skin cancer. This surged awareness among the masses in the country is driven by a growing understanding of the health risks posed by excessive exposure to UV radiation, including skin damage, premature skin aging, and an elevated risk of skin cancer. These aforementioned factors are further expected to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the market is diverse and characterized by a mix of well-established brands, niche players, and emerging companies. The competitive landscape is influenced by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of sun protection. As more consumers prioritize skin health and sun safety, the market continues to evolve with new product innovations, materials, and designs. For instance, in July 2023, Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing announced plans to improve its returns management system and enhance the returns processing to increase its customer service by partnering with ReverseLogix Returns Management System (RMS). ReveseLogix offers end-to-end returns management services and provides comprehensive and scalable technology.

Based on product, the shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and hoodies segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and hoodies, offer high coverage and protection for the torso from harmful sun rays. These products offer comfort, wearing ease, and additional protection from sun rays during daytime outdoor activities

UPF sun protective clothing products, such as pants and shorts, are more beneficial than sunscreen owing to their ease, comfort, and effectiveness when exposed to harmful sun rays. For instance, according to The Skin Care Foundation, over 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Furthermore, the number of deaths related to melanoma cases has increased by 4.4% in 2023. Thus, increasing skin cancer can further drive the demand for pants & shorts over the projected period

In terms of end-use, the women’s end-use segment held the largest revenue share of 44.8% in 2023. This can be attributed to increased awareness regarding the harmful effects of UV rays on human skin and the availability of a wide range of stylish sun-protective clothing options

Based on end-use, the men’s segment is expected to grow at the second fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment is likely to propel market growth owing to increasing product variation in sun-protective apparel for men in terms of patterns, designs, colors, and sizes

In September 2022, Columbia Sportswear Company announced a multi-season partnership with Dude Perfect, a leading sports and entertainment group, to improve its business reach and enhance its market share positioning through such strategic initiatives

