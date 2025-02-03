Hemostasis And Tissue Sealing Agents Market Insights: Consumer Awareness Driving Product Demand

The global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.48 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing preference towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, which are less invasive and require less recovery time. Additionally, advancements in healthcare technology and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgery are contributing to this growth. The market is also benefiting from ongoing innovation in hemostatic and tissue sealing products, which are being developed to meet the needs of a wide range of medical specialties and to provide effective and efficient surgical solutions in various healthcare settings.

The rapid growth of minimally invasive technology and the demand for faster recovery by patients are expected to promote market growth over the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 150 million of the American population are currently suffering from at least one chronic condition, which leads to surgeries and even mortality at times. Such a rise in the number of surgeries is eventually anticipated to foster market growth.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that over 48% of the entire American population is expected to suffer from chronic conditions, which is one of the key drivers of this growth. The hemostasis & tissue sealing agents market is also expected to witness an increase in product demand supported by rising surgery volumes, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancements. Several market participants are focusing on product launches, merger & acquisitions & product approval to sustain their market position. For instance, In November 2023, Johnson & Johnson’s MedTech division, Ethicon, introduced Ethizia, a hemostatic sealing patch, obtaining European approval for its launch, marking a significant addition to their medical offerings in Europe.

In 2024, the topical hemostat segment accounted for the largest market share due to its rising use with conventional treatment to provide cost-efficiency, quick & easy absorbability of the hemostatic agent, minimal tissue reactivity, and non-antigenicity.

The North American region held the largest share of the market in 2024 due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and cancer within the region.

Market players adopt several strategic initiatives to increase the product reach and improve availability in diverse geographic areas.

Some of the major market players are Baxter, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, Smith & Nephew, Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Advancements in material science and bioengineering have led to the development of new and improved adhesives and sealants with better performance characteristics.

Johnson & Johnson

CryoLife Inc

Advance Medical Solution (AMS) Group Plc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

BD

Baxter

HyperBranch Medical Technology

Biomet Inc

B Braun Medical Inc

Smith & Nephew

