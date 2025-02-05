Blockchain Messaging Apps Market 2030: Overcoming Challenges in Adoption

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Growth & Trends

The global blockchain messaging apps market size is expected to reach USD 536.5 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 43.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for data privacy and increasing advancements in Web 3.0 across the globe is anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, according to the Electric Capital Developer Report 2021, more than 18,416 monthly active Web3 developers are working on open-source crypto and Web 3.0 projects.

The rapid rise in access to the internet and frequent development in internet speed with the deployment of the 5G and 6G technologies are further expected to fuel the market’s growth. For instance, according to DataReportal 2022, around 5.07 billion people worldwide have access to and use the internet, equivalent to almost 63.5% of the total world’s population. Furthermore, the inadequate security offered by traditional messaging platforms is expected to create demand for blockchain messaging apps owing to their high-security feature.

Furthermore, the increasing advancements in decentralized messaging applications, such as the addition of features, including crypto wallet and payments, among others is expected to drive the market’s growth. For instance, in April 2022, a blockchain-based decentralized computer network technology designed by Telegram known as Open Network (TON) announced the addition of a bot. With this addition of bot, Telegram enabled its users to send cryptocurrency to other users through chat.

The global COVID-19 outbreak has been favorable to market growth. The growing use of social media and the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic created immense opportunities for the market to grow in future years. Moreover, the increasing awareness among users about the exploitation of privacy has resulted in a growing demand for alternative messaging platforms, such as blockchain chatting apps.

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Report Highlights

The android segment dominated the market in 2021. Android is a cost-effective and high-functionality operating system preferred by individuals, contributing to the segment’s growth

The message segment dominated the market in 2021. The rising demand for secured and decentralized blockchain-based messaging apps from businesses and individuals is expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period

The individual segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing popularity of cryptocurrency and features such as requesting money and transferring cryptocurrency through chat to other contacts

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register rapid growth during the forecast period. The increasing digitalization and adoption of new technologies across the region are expected to increase the adoption of blockchain messaging apps

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Segmentation

For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the global blockchain messaging apps market based on operating system, application, end-user, and region.

Blockchain Messaging Apps Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Blockchain Messaging Apps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Payment

Message

Blockchain Messaging Apps End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Individual

Business

Blockchain Messaging Apps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Netherlands

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

