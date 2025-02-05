Swine Vaccines Market 2030: The Economic Impact of Disease Outbreaks

Swine Vaccines Market Growth & Trends

The global swine vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to witness a lucrative CAGR of 5.51% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing prevalence and incidence of swine diseases, rising concerns over zoonoses, and strengthening biosecurity measures among swine farms are some of the major factors augmenting the market growth. In addition, the initiatives taken by government and animal healthcare organizations in spreading disease awareness and supporting vaccination drives are further propelling the market growth during the projected period.

The Covid-19 pandemic has directly or indirectly impacted the key player’s swine vaccine business operations and resulted in declined financial performance during the initial time. The effect of the pandemic with various production and supply chain bottlenecks delayed the delivery of necessary raw materials or active ingredients and postponed certain research & development activities. However, the simultaneously reported African swine fever outbreaks in several regions pressured the swine vaccine manufacturers with a large demand. In 2020, the OIE reported 9,928 ASF outbreaks in Asia, followed by 4,271 outbreaks in Europe. Hence, considering the situation, the government supported the distribution of swine vaccines with ease of restrictions, which afforded opportunities to rebuild the company’s growth.

In addition, the global concern regarding antibiotic resistance is growing in agriculture and veterinary medicine. Thus, several countries have banned the use of antibiotics for livestock farming, including preventive treatment procedures. This act has compelled swine farms to adopt antibiotic-free disease preventive approaches such as vaccination. Furthermore, growing investments by key players to develop advanced products for better diagnosis are likely to propel market growth. For instance, in May 2020, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. introduced the Classical Swine Fever vaccine under the brand name ‘Raksha Class’, a unique cell culture technology-based vaccine developed in cooperation with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly.

Key players in the market are implementing various strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, among others to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, In March 2022, Ceva launched the sow vaccine, a vaccine containing seven antigens used to treat neonatal diarrhea.

Swine Vaccines Market Report Highlights

The Inactivated (Killed) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.03% in 2024. This is attributed to its easy availability, low cost, and stability advantages over live-attenuated vaccines.

Based on disease type, the PRRS (Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome) led the market with the largest revenue share of 14.26% in 2024.

Based on route of administration, the injectable segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 75.79% in 2024, due to its efficiency and effectiveness in providing long-lasting protection against major diseases in pigs.

Based on distribution channel, the hospital/clinic pharmacies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024, due to their direct engagement with end-users, immediate vaccination services, and comprehensive healthcare solutions, ensuring timely vaccine distribution and effective disease management in the livestock sector.

North America dominated the swine vaccines market with the largest revenue share of 38.46% in 2024.

Swine Vaccines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global swine vaccines market on the basis of product, disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region:

Swine Vaccines Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Inactivated (Killed)

Modified/Attenuated Live

Others

Swine Vaccines Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Swine Influenza

Classical Swine Fever

Porcine Parvovirus

Porcine Circovirus Type 2

M.Hyo

Actinobacillus Pleuropneumonia

PRRS

Foot & Mouth Disease

Pseudorabies

PEDV

Others

Swine Vaccines Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Injectables

Intranasal

Oral

Swine Vaccines Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

E-commerce

Hospitals/Clinic Pharmacies

Swine Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Rest of MEA



