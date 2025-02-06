North America Air Conditioning Systems Market: Investment Trends and Challenges

The North America air conditioning systems market size is expected to reach USD 5.30 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising construction spending in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is anticipated to drive growth. In addition, over the next six years, the growth is anticipated to be fueled by favorable regulatory initiatives for energy efficiency. It is also anticipated to be fueled by elements like the tourist and construction industries’ optimistic expansion.

The rising disposable incomes are expected to promote the use of a range of air conditioning systems. Additionally, elements like the rising customer preference for energy-efficient systems and the expanding use of portable systems are anticipated to favorably affect the expansion of the air conditioning systems market in North America.

Product development and innovation have benefited from technological advances. Over the course of the projected period, the North America air conditioning systems industry may be hampered by intense rivalry from other regional markets and cheaper products supplied by Chinese manufacturers. Over the next six years, there should be opportunities for the market. Participants due to expanding application areas, such as the usage of portable air conditioning systems in tents for outdoor activities.

The growth of the market is further driven by the increased popularity of smart devices that can transform traditional remote-controlled air conditioners into smart gadgets. Room air conditioner demand is being fueled by rising housing standards, while packaged air conditioner demand is predicted to expand somewhat as more malls, offices, and factories are permitted to be built.

The market has been characterized by the presence of several large- and small-scale manufacturers, thereby resulting in a significant level of concentration. In addition, the market consists of various international as well as domestic players who are engaged in the designing, developing, and marketing of a diversified array of air conditioning systems. Key players are focusing on various strategies, including acquisition, regional expansion, and product innovation, to achieve competitive advantage and, thereby, develop a strong foothold in the industry.

For instance, in February 2023, Johnson Controls, in collaboration with Hitachi Air Conditioning, unveiled its latest innovation in the Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) lineup, named the air395 Max. This state-of-the-art product is designed to deliver seamless comfort, outstanding energy efficiency, and intuitive operation. The air395 Max offers a holistic solution specifically designed to meet the needs of HVAC professionals, architects, and building owners. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, the air395 Max sets a new standard in VRF systems, promising unparalleled performance and satisfaction for users across various sectors.

The U.S. contributed to over 97.53% of the revenue generation in 2022 and is anticipated to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to energy efficiency guidelines set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Mexico is expected to be the largest regional market in North America, with a CAGR of 5.5% till 2030

Key industry participants employ strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to gain market share. Arcelik, BSH Group, Carrier Corporation, Daiki Industries Ltd., Electrolux, and Haier Group Industries Ltd among others are the key companies operating in the market

