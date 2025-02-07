Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market 2030: Advancements in Treatment Efficacy

Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 12.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of -2.35% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased funding for R&D of anti-VEGF therapeutics to boost the development of new drugs is expected to accelerate market growth. Moreover, the introduction of novel innovative products coupled with the increasing geriatric population that is susceptible to develop ophthalmic diseases is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs data, the global elderly population (aged 60 years and above) was around 703 million in 2019. The share of the population aged 65 years and above was 6%, which increased to 9% in 2019. The aging population, based on countries, was around 68.7 million in Africa, 549.2 million in Asia, 183 million in Europe, 78.4 million in North America, and more than 76 million in Latin America & other regions in 2017. Hence, the increasing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market

The lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions is creating an opportunity for cost-effective novel molecules. In addition, ophthalmologists switching to more effective newly launched drugs has compelled companies to invest in R&D to maintain their industry position. The interest of investigators on biosimilar of existing drugs is a major trend in the pipeline of anti-VEGF therapeutics.

Moreover, companies are developing various formulations and drug delivery systems that may increase the adoption of these therapies. For instance, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. is developing the port delivery system-RG6321 (Ranibizumab)-which is currently undergoing a phase III clinical trial. It is an eye implant that is refillable and continuously delivers a customized formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months.

Loss of patent protection is likely to have a negative impact on the market growth and has led big pharma companies to consider new revenue streams. However, this is creating an emerging market for biosimilar drug producers in the space. This rising competition is anticipated to impede market growth. However, the launch of novel products with a competitive advantage is anticipated to lower the impact of the restraint during the forecast period.

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

In 2024, Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Eylea dominated the product segment with the largest market share of 61.9% in 2024. Eylea (aflibercept), developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with Bayer, has been a foremost anti-VEGF therapy for treating retinal diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and retinal vein occlusion (RVO

North America anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market dominated the global industry and accounted for 65.71% of revenue share in 2024, which can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of eye-related conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy, retinal vein occlusion, and macular edema

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapeutics market on the basis of products, disease, and region:

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Eylea

Lucentis

Beovu

Vabysmo

Others

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Macular Edema

Diabetic Retinopathy

Retinal Vein Occlusion

Age-related Macular Degeneration

Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Order a free sample PDF of the Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapeutics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.